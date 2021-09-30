September 30, 2021
Publish date:

Minneapolis police seeking murder suspect, who may be in Florida

The 26-year-old is wanted over the fatal shooting outside Shiloh Temple in June.
Author:
Kevin Lamarr Mason

Minneapolis Police Department has issued an appeal for public help finding a man charged with a fatal shooting outside a funeral in June.

Kevin Lamarr Mason, 26, is accused of the fatal shooting of Dontevius Ahmad Catchings, 29, outside the Shiloh Temple at 1201 West Broadway Avenue North.

Masons and Catchings got into a fistfight outside the building during the funeral for Christopher Jones Jr., who was one of two people shot and killed in a shooting outside the Monarch Nightclub in late May.

Mason was charged with murder in August but remains on the run, with MPD saying that investigators have received tips suggesting he may be in Miami or Boynton Beach, Florida.

"Mason is described as a black male, 5’9”, 200 pounds, with a cross tattoo under is left eye and SUB tattooed on his chest," MPD says.

"He also has distinctive tattoos on his neck."

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

