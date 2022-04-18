Minneapolis police: Shot fired from vehicle strikes man in the head

Police responding to a shooting in Minneapolis found a man who had been shot in the head early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of S 14th Ave., with officers arriving to find a 45-year-old man "with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the head," Minneapolis PD announced.

The victim was treated by officers and medics at the scene before being taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

"Preliminary information indicates that at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle before the vehicle fled the area," police said.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by filing a report online at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips can be made anonymously.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.