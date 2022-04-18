Skip to main content
Minneapolis police: Shot fired from vehicle strikes man in the head

Minneapolis police: Shot fired from vehicle strikes man in the head

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Police responding to a shooting in Minneapolis found a man who had been shot in the head early Sunday morning. 

The shooting was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of S 14th Ave., with officers arriving to find a 45-year-old man "with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the head," Minneapolis PD announced. 

The victim was treated by officers and medics at the scene before being taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown. 

"Preliminary information indicates that at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle before the vehicle fled the area," police said. 

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by filing a report online at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips can be made anonymously. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis skyline
MN News

Mpls. Parks Superintendent wants to reverse 2020 ruling that cut ties with MPD

Four other law enforcement agencies have declined to staff special events on Minneapolis parkland.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 10.38.02 AM
MN News

Met Council reveals its preferred route for Blue Line light rail extension

The extension will connect downtown Minneapolis with Brooklyn Park.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 18

That's now three straight days of reporting with 800+ new cases.

Mealor at piano
MN Music and Radio

Celebrated composer Paul Mealor to attend performance of his works in Twin Cities

The Royal Wedding composer will workshop with the Twin Cities choir Exultate ahead of the shows.

Road construction
MN Travel

Delays expected as I-94/I-35E work resumes in St. Paul

This is expected to be the final year of construction on the project.

Lucky Charms
MN News

FDA investigating claims of sicknesses linked to Lucky Charms

The FDA confirmed Saturday that it is investigating dozens of reports.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis police: Shot fired from vehicle strikes man in the head

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

1 dead after altercation between motorists in Maple Grove

Police say there is "no known" threat to the public.

Minneapolis police
MN News

1 arrested after stabbing in downtown Minneapolis

The stabbing took place after an altercation on the 1300 block of Linden Avenue.

ambulance
MN News

Driver 'partially ejected' in fatal crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

The crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

St. Paul 18-year-old dies in single-vehicle wreck on I-35

The crash occurred in Clinton Falls Township in southern Minnesota.

rain, raining
MN Weather

Rain, snow Sunday kicks off active weather week for Minnesota

Another active of week of weather could feature a trio of storm systems.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in south Minneapolis on Sunday

He was one of two people shot in the area of Powderhorn Park on Sunday, Feb. 27.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the neck in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. Friday.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

Minneapolis police
MN News

27-year-old identified as south Minneapolis homicide victim

It was one of two homicides on the same block of Minneapolis in a matter of days.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The victim was found face down in a yard, according to police.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies day after being shot in the head in south Minneapolis

It was one of two fatal shootings in close proximity Monday.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man killed in shooting marks 20th homicide in Minneapolis this year

It's the 20th homicide case of 2021 in Minneapolis.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victim ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

She died of a gunshot wound to the chest.