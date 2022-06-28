Skip to main content
Minneapolis Public Schools providing free summer meals, snacks

Minneapolis Public Schools providing free summer meals, snacks

The summer meal program began Monday.

Flickr

The summer meal program began Monday.

All youth ages 18 and under are eligible to receive free meals and snacks from Minneapolis Public Schools this summer, the district announced. 

The program is part of the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program. 

Starting Monday, meals and snacks will be available, free of charge, at parks, libraries and other community spaces, as well as the MPS food truck and food bus, according to the district. 

More information is available on the Free Meals for Kids mobile app or the MPS SFSP website.

Next Up

School lunch cafeteria flickr
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools providing free summer meals, snacks

The summer meal program began Monday.

Brandon Gardas
MN News

St. Michael standoff suspect charged, bail set at $10 million

A judge on Monday set the high bail due to "very significant concerns of public safety" regarding Brandon Gardas.

20210722_hhc_570
Sponsored Story

Minnesota's premier trauma center housed at HCMC

The Minneapolis center is nationally recognized in pediatric trauma

Crisp & Green
MN Food & Drink

Crisp & Green opening 13th store in Twin Cities in July

The fast-casual salad and grains restaurant has exploded onto the food scene.

FLickr - Target Field 2019 - mark grabe
MN Music and Radio

Twins to host post-game concert with country star at Target Field

Country singer Cole Swindell is expected to perform for up to 75 minutes after the conclusion of the Blue Jays-Twins contest.

10974344_886755688011981_7448860726679919201_o
MN Food & Drink

Canton Restaurant closes after nearly 40 years in Burnsville

It's the end of an era in the Twin Cities restaurant world.

Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 12.47.20 PM
MN Lifestyle

Luck strikes in Minnesota: lottery winners in Duluth, Grand Marais

The North Shore just so happened to be a lucky place to be this past weekend.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 27

BA.5 is expected to become the dominant subvariant in Minnesota.

police lights squad car
MN News

60-year-old woman arrested after firing shots inside Spicer home

SWAT evacuated nearby residents during the incident.

Florida Georgia Line
MN Music and Radio

Florida Georgia Line booked to play at the Minnesota State Fair

The band is the second country music act to be booked this year.

monkeypox
MN Health

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health says the risk to the public is "considered low" at this time.

Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 8.55.18 AM
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio talk show host Drew Lee dies

His cause of death has not been reported.

Related

School lunch cafeteria flickr
MN News

MPS changes course, will provide meals to Edison students for distance learning

The district had initially said meals would not be offered during the remote learning period.

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools ends mask mandate, loosen COVID-19 guidelines

The district joins St. Paul Public Schools, which recently voted to drop its mask mandate.

Rochelle Cox.
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools names interim superintendent

Cox joined the district in 1997.

teacher, school
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis Public Schools confirms it will reopen in fall with distance learning

MPS' 2020-21 school year begins Sept. 8.

bus-gf351a0688_1280
MN News

Minneapolis schools cancels after-school activities Thursday

This will help "maximize buses available for taking students home after school in very cold temperatures."

unsplash online learning child student
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis schools go to online learning for 2 weeks amid staff shortage

The online learning period starts Friday and will run for two weeks.

minneapolis public schools
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools votes to terminate contract with city police

It follows the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Minneapolis schools confirm return to in-person teaching Monday

The school district shifted to online learning almost two weeks ago as rising COVID cases led to staff and bus driver shortages.