Minneapolis Public Schools providing free summer meals, snacks

All youth ages 18 and under are eligible to receive free meals and snacks from Minneapolis Public Schools this summer, the district announced.

The program is part of the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program.

Starting Monday, meals and snacks will be available, free of charge, at parks, libraries and other community spaces, as well as the MPS food truck and food bus, according to the district.

More information is available on the Free Meals for Kids mobile app or the MPS SFSP website.