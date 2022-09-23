Skip to main content
Minneapolis rolls out new crime-reducing plan, but provides little detail

"Operation Endeavor" is a collaboration between multiple agencies.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey introduced "Operation Endeavor," a new initiative to reduce crime in the city on Thursday.

It marks the first plan for the city's new Office of Community Safety to be rolled out, led by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Other agencies involved include:

  • Hennepin County Attorney's Office
  • Hennepin County Sheriff's Office
  • Minnesota Department of Public Safety
  • Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • U.S. Marshals Office

Frey said the agenda is focused on one thing: "safety."

"Safety is not a priority on the agenda — it is THE priority," he stated. "The goal of the plan is to work better together to make our communities safe."

Much of the plan was explained vaguely during the press conference but the term "data-driven" was used frequently when explaining the operation. The plan will use local, state and federal resources, as well as collaborations with private interests. 

"This will be a multi-jurisdictional group comprised of uniformed MPD, patrol officers, plain clothes investigators, state and federal law enforcement partners, analysts, prosecutors, violent prevention and outreach groups and private businesses," Minneapolis Office of Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander said.

When asked what the private interests would entail, Alexander said "everything is on the table." 

The plan is centered around the downtown area but doesn't stop there, according to Alexander. Officials stated the focus for the downtown area is largely due to increased gun violence in the area.

"Beginning with downtown, the ripple effects will be felt citywide," he stated.

"Let me reinforce that — the effects of what we're going to do here is gonna have citywide impact to every citizen and every neighborhood in this community."

The police department in the city remains understaffed, prompting a multifaceted approach to reduce crime. The plan is expected to "bolster services" using a "data-driven approach," according to Alexander. The newly-appointed city official also said the operation will go on "for a prolonged period of time," into the winter season, with no end date set.

Operation Endeavor's architect — Minneapolis Police Cmdr. Jason Case — said it's about connecting available resources to areas where "they have the most impact" and using data to aid in those decisions.

He also adds that people in the city will see more officers on foot patrol, bike patrols, plain clothes operations, as well as the deployment of "violence interrupters."

A report by FOX 9 this week highlighted data that showed Minneapolis Police Department, dealing with limited officer numbers, has not been shifting more officers to work during higher crime hours, namely in the evenings and overnight.

Case said Thursday: "Some things you may not be able to see, but we'll be there, we'll be watching."

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said the plan will hit on three major priorities in addressing crime:

  • Prevention
  • Intervention
  • Accountability

Harrington added that judges will also "will do their part" in this operation, as it would otherwise make things more difficult.

It was stressed frequently that city officials will need the help from community members in order for this operation to be successful. A Twitter account has already been made by the city for the specific plan.

The plan will be rolled out over the next several months. The mayor also said a police recruiting effort will be announced "in the near future."

Earlier Thursday, Harrington and Gov. Tim Walz said an increased police presence throughout the state will continue through the rest of the year, at least. The increased presence has been ongoing since May.

Watch the full press conference held at City Hall Thursday below.

