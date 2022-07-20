Skip to main content
Minneapolis says Aquatennial will have 'significant' police presence

It follows safety concerns not just at major events in the Twin Cities, but nationally.

Minneapolis Aquatennial

Minneapolis officials have said there will be a "significant presence" of law enforcement at the Aquatennial festival, which gets underway Wednesday.

The city issued a statement ahead of the four-day event's kickoff, saying it has collaborated with Aquatennial organizers and other local law enforcement on its safety plan, which is designed to " create an environment where everyone can enjoy a safe and fun experience."

This plan will see Minneapolis Police Department have a major presence at the event, which will include typical patrols along with "bike patrols, mounted patrols and K-9 units."

Also involved in the law enforcement logistics will be the Minneapolis Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management, Minneapolis 911, and the Office of Violence Prevention.

It comes after prominent incidents of disorder downtown on Fourth of July are large groups fired fireworks at people and buildings, as well as a shooting injuring multiple people at Boom Island Park.

There is also heightened concern nationally for the safety of people at large events following a series of major incidents in recent years, the latest of which was the mass shooting that left seven dead and dozens wounded at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

The city's statement seeks to provide reassurance to visitors ahead of the event, which gets underway Wednesday with the downtown torchlight parade, as well as Movies in the Commons and lawn games.

It will culminate Saturday with the fireworks at Stone Arch Bridge.

You can find a full list of events here.

