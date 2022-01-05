Skip to main content
Minneapolis schools cancels after-school activities Thursday over frigid cold, driver shortage

This will help "maximize buses available for taking students home after school in very cold temperatures."

Minneapolis Public Schools is canceling all student after-school activities Thursday, Jan. 6, over concerns about bitterly cold temps and bus driver availability.

The district said in a news release that school will still be in-person. But all after-school activities and Early Childhood Family Education activities are being called off.

Part of it is due to the cold. The National Weather Service is forecasting wind chills of minus 20 and below Thursday into Friday morning.

But an ongoing bus driver shortage is also to blame, with Minneapolis Public Schools telling parents to prepare for possible bus transportation delays ranging from 30 minutes to 3 hours. Affected families will get robocall or text message notifications, the district said.

"Bus delays are due to the continued regional and national bus driver shortage, now aggravated by COVID-19 and required quarantine protocols," the district said.

Canceling after-school activities will help "maximize buses available for taking students home after school in very cold temperatures," the district said.

Transportation to senior varsity athletics will continue, Minneapolis Kids will still be open, and adult evening Community Education classes can continue as scheduled (unless the teacher makes other arrangements).

