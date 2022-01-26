Minneapolis schools confirm return to in-person teaching Monday

Minneapolis Public Schools has confirmed that in-person tuition will resume on Monday after a two-week shift to online learning due to rising COVID cases.

Classes have been online in Minneapolis since Friday, Jan. 14, with school leaders taking action just ten days after the restart following the winter break as COVID cases surged across the Twin Cities.

This, it said, had caused a significant staff shortage that "challenges the ability to operate schools and provide transportation at full capacity."

The intention was for schools to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 31, and that will still go ahead per Wednesday's announcement.

Students will continue online learning on Thursday, though there will only be a morning Google Meets check in between students and teachers, with the afternoon once canceled for teacher planning.

There is no school on Friday as it was an already planned teacher record keeping day.

Fueled by the omicron variant, COVID is still surging throughout Minnesota, though there has been a dip in recent days that hints that the state may be over its peak, though whether that's the case remains to be seen given there has been inconsistent reporting due to holidays and a backlog of cases.