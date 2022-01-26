Skip to main content
Minneapolis schools confirm return to in-person teaching Monday

Minneapolis schools confirm return to in-person teaching Monday

The school district shifted to online learning almost two weeks ago as rising COVID cases led to staff and bus driver shortages.

Unsplash

The school district shifted to online learning almost two weeks ago as rising COVID cases led to staff and bus driver shortages.

Minneapolis Public Schools has confirmed that in-person tuition will resume on Monday after a two-week shift to online learning due to rising COVID cases.

Classes have been online in Minneapolis since Friday, Jan. 14, with school leaders taking action just ten days after the restart following the winter break as COVID cases surged across the Twin Cities.

This, it said, had caused a significant staff shortage that "challenges the ability to operate schools and provide transportation at full capacity."

The intention was for schools to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 31, and that will still go ahead per Wednesday's announcement. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Students will continue online learning on Thursday, though there will only be a morning Google Meets check in between students and teachers, with the afternoon once canceled for teacher planning.

There is no school on Friday as it was an already planned teacher record keeping day.

Fueled by the omicron variant, COVID is still surging throughout Minnesota, though there has been a dip in recent days that hints that the state may be over its peak, though whether that's the case remains to be seen given there has been inconsistent reporting due to holidays and a backlog of cases.

Next Up

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Minneapolis schools confirm return to in-person teaching Monday

The school district shifted to online learning almost two weeks ago as rising COVID cases led to staff and bus driver shortages.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Mineral leases for proposed Twin Metals mine near Boundary Waters canceled

A review by the DOI found "significant legal deficiencies" with the leases' 2019 renewal.

cats
WI News

Reward to find person who left kittens to die in freezing WI cold

The cats were thrown from a vehicle, according to a witness.

metro mobility bus
MN News

Charges: Man led police on multi-city pursuit in stolen Metro Mobility bus

The bus had been left unattended with the keys inside when it was stolen.

Bell Ramsey Co. Jan 22 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot mother of his child during argument

Officers found her on the ground outside the couple's home.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 26

More than 15,000 new cases in today's update.

FKBxbY_VkAI11lX
MN Weather

List of the coldest wind chills in Minnesota Wednesday morning

The wind chill was as low at -38F in St. Paul.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

The biggest personnel decisions facing the new GM

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has some tricky personnel decisions coming up in the near future

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

What to know about new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The former Wall Street trader is an analytics guru who appreciates collaboration.

metro transit southwest light rail green line extension construction
MN News

Southwest LRT may cost $210M more, take 3 years longer to build

The Met Council is proposing a settlement with one of its contractors due to disputes over construction changes.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 41, killed in crash with box truck on Hwy. 10 near St. Cloud

The deceased driver is from St. Cloud.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young 2
MN News

Task force uses 'box maneuver' to arrest teen fugitive in Brooklyn Center

There was an infant in the car with him.

Related

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN News

Minneapolis teachers union questions return to in-person instruction

Elementary students are set to return to the classroom in February – nearly a year after they shifted to distance learning.

classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis schools pushes back shift to in-person learning

A rise in COVID-19 cases is forcing the district to move back the dial on its safe learning plan.

Mask distance learning school class
MN News

Mpls. schools move to e-learning Monday due to extreme wind chills

A combination of wind chills and COVID-19 impacting school bus driver numbers has led to a remote learning day.

classroom mask
MN News

Parents object to Minneapolis Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Other Twin Cities school districts do not have quarantine protocols quite as strict as in Minneapolis.

bus-gf351a0688_1280
MN News

Minneapolis schools cancels after-school activities Thursday

This will help "maximize buses available for taking students home after school in very cold temperatures."

classroom
MN Coronavirus

5 things to know about Minnesota's new in-person school guidance

Walz hopes all districts offer in-person learning for all grades by March 8.

unsplash online learning child student
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis schools go to online learning for 2 weeks amid staff shortage

The online learning period starts Friday and will run for two weeks.

masks, schools
MN Coronavirus

After petition, Minneapolis Schools reduces student COVID quarantine period

Close contacts previously had to quarantine for 14 days, but that's now reducing to 10.