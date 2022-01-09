Skip to main content
Minneapolis schools move to e-learning on Monday due to extreme wind chills

Minneapolis schools move to e-learning on Monday due to extreme wind chills

A combination of wind chills and COVID-19 impacting school bus driver numbers has led to a remote learning day.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Photo by Julia M Cameron from Pexels

A combination of wind chills and COVID-19 impacting school bus driver numbers has led to a remote learning day.

Minneapolis Public Schools has announced that Monday will be an e-learning day due to the projected extreme wind chills as well as a COVID-related school bus driver shortage.

Parents received messages Sunday afternoon that students will have to stay at home given the "extreme windchill forecast" for 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Wind chills are expected to plummet to a dangerous 35 below in the Twin Cities, with a wind chill advisory set to be put in place from 9 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says at those wind chills, frostbite can occur in as little as ten minutes.

This combined with a citywide school bus driver shortage due to COVID-19 has prompted the decision.

"Temperatures for Monday are projected to be colder than they were last Thursday and Friday,” said MPS Superintendent Ed Graff.

"We were able to make it work last week. But with the increased limitations on our transportation department as a result of COVID-19 infections reported over the weekend, moving forward we decided that bus transportation tomorrow just poses too great a safety risk to our students."

Minneapolis Kids and Minneapolis Community Education classes will also be canceled on Monday.

The weather is expected to grow warmer after Monday, edging close to freezing point on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Mask distance learning school class
MN News

Mpls. schools move to e-learning Monday due to extreme wind chills

A combination of wind chills and COVID-19 impacting school bus driver numbers has led to a remote learning day.

Greg Coleman
MN Vikings

Watch: Greg Coleman makes his final 'Pregame Preach'

"I've fought the good fight...finished the race and kept the faith."

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 3.25.30 PM
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer: 'I haven't heard anything about my job status'

Zimmer didn't want to focus on his job status following Sunday's season finale against the Bears.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings end disappointing year with a win over Chicago

A second-half comeback sent the Vikings into the offseason.

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Gophers defense falls flat against Indiana

The Hoosiers were able to take advantage of some wide-open shots.

Samuel Frey
MN News

Brooklyn Park man gets prison sentence for arson during 2020 riots

Samuel Elliot Frey pleaded guilty to setting fire to a St. Paul health store.

Outtakes from White Bear Mitsubishi car commercial
MN Lifestyle

Five years later, hilarious outtakes from Gophers car commercial go viral again

Thanks, Patton Oswalt.

Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings-Bears season finale: 5 things you can count on

The starters are expected to play, though a loss would be good for draft positioning.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing sites in Inver Grove Heights, Stillwater expand operations

Gov. Tim Walz announced the new testing site schedules Friday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Shorthanded Wild earn a crazy victory over Capitals

An own goal, a benching and a shootout gave Minnesota an unlikely win.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

If this is it for Anthony Barr, he should be appreciated

The long-time linebacker was always debated but gave a lot to the Minnesota Vikings

Related

minneapolis public schools
MN News

15 Minneapolis schools to move to distance learning due to extreme heat

Distance learning will be in place between Tuesday and Thursday.

classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis schools pushes back shift to in-person learning

A rise in COVID-19 cases is forcing the district to move back the dial on its safe learning plan.

MN News

Schools close on Friday ahead of 'dangerous' wind chills

Wind chills are expected to go into the 30s below freezing.

school, school bus, covid
MN News

MPS: School buses may be late, not show up due to severe driver shortage

It's offering signing bonuses of $3,000 to prospective drivers.

Screen Shot 2021-09-16 at 9.21.25 AM
MN News

Mpls. school moves to virtual learning due to homeless encampment on grounds

The Volunteers of America School says some students will work remotely, while others work at alternative sites.

Mask distance learning school class
MN Coronavirus

Anoka-Hennepin Schools to move middle, high students to distance learning

It's due to the recent surge in COVID-19 in the area.

bus-gf351a0688_1280
MN News

These Minnesota schools are closing Friday due to snowstorm

A number of districts have decided to close ahead of the snow.

unsplash cold winter breath dark
MN Weather

Hello, winter: List of the coldest wind chills in MN Monday morning

The state went from a relatively mild start of the season, to downright frigid wind chills.