Mpls. schools move to e-learning Monday due to extreme wind chills

Minneapolis Public Schools has announced that Monday will be an e-learning day due to the projected extreme wind chills as well as a COVID-related school bus driver shortage.

Parents received messages Sunday afternoon that students will have to stay at home given the "extreme windchill forecast" for 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Wind chills are expected to plummet to a dangerous 35 below in the Twin Cities, with a wind chill advisory set to be put in place from 9 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says at those wind chills, frostbite can occur in as little as ten minutes.

This combined with a citywide school bus driver shortage due to COVID-19 has prompted the decision.

"Temperatures for Monday are projected to be colder than they were last Thursday and Friday,” said MPS Superintendent Ed Graff.

"We were able to make it work last week. But with the increased limitations on our transportation department as a result of COVID-19 infections reported over the weekend, moving forward we decided that bus transportation tomorrow just poses too great a safety risk to our students."

Minneapolis Kids and Minneapolis Community Education classes will also be canceled on Monday.

The weather is expected to grow warmer after Monday, edging close to freezing point on Tuesday and Wednesday.

