Skip to main content
Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night

Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night

EMS vehicles, firetrucks and buses have struggled to drive on city streets due to snow.

Minneapolis Police Department

EMS vehicles, firetrucks and buses have struggled to drive on city streets due to snow.

The City of Minneapolis has declared one-sided street parking beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, saying ambulances, firetrucks and school buses are experiencing difficulties due to the narrowing of the streets caused by this month's snow.

Vehicle owners will only be allowed to park on the odd side of streets that are not snow emergency routes. No parking is allowed on the even side of streets and where temporary "No Parking" signs are present.

Drivers can still park on both sides of snow emergency routes unless "No Parking" signs are in place.

Minneapolis Public Works Director Anderson Kelliher said the parking ban will last through April 1, but noted that it could be lifted sooner if weather conditions improve.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, vehicles not moved from even-sided streets and in temporary "No Parking" zones will be ticketed and towed, according to city officials.

Firetrucks and ambulances have struggled to navigate city streets due to snow piling up on the sides of the road, while school and Metro Transit buses have also been getting stuck and delayed.

Hennepin County EMS Chief Martin Scheerer references a photo of a firetruck navigating a side street in Minneapolis during a press conference on Jan. 25, 2023.

Hennepin County EMS Chief Martin Scheerer references a photo of a firetruck navigating a side street in Minneapolis during a press conference on Jan. 25, 2023.

Martin Scheerer, EMS Chief at Hennepin County Medical Services, also asked residents to clear sidewalks as it becomes difficult to wheel stretchers through the snow.

The last time the city saw winter parking restrictions enacted was on Feb. 24, 2019. It lasted until March 15.

Kelliher said officials were hoping warmer weather and sunnier skies would prevent the restrictions being enacted.

"We were hoping for sunshine that would help but it didn't happen in the past 10 days," she said. "And no warming temperatures are in sight for a while."

"We understand the inconvenience this presents for people but it is necessary to keep people safe by having our emergency responders access streets easier."

Kelliher added that if a snow emergency is called in the future, this parking ban would be temporarily lifted and then put back in place once the snow emergency is over.

People are encouraged to download the Minneapolis 311 app to get the latest updates and report any violations.

This is a developing story.

You can watch the full press conference held by Minneapolis officials below or by clicking here.

Next Up

Plow 2 (1)
MN News

Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night

EMS vehicles, firetrucks and buses have struggled to drive on city streets due to snow.

image
MN News

Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog

A moose can weight up to 1,500 pounds.

snow, plow
MN Weird

Here are the 60 finalists for the Minnesota snow plow naming contest

Voting is open until Feb. 3.

Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 10.04.12 AM
MN News

Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit

The suspects are seen on MnDOT cameras attempting to flee law enforcement.

Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 2.47.44 PM
MN Food & Drink

Chefs from 5 Twin Cities restaurants among James Beard Awards semifinalists

There are first time nominations for Shawn McKenzie and Ann Ahmed.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's four remaining state-run COVID testing sites to close

All of them will be closed for good by Sunday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 10.58.10 PM
MN News

Officer shot 3 times during attempted arrest, sparking standoff in White Bear Lake

The officer is in a stable condition, police say.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 10.58.10 PM
MN News

Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area around the 3100 block of Karth Rd.

BNSF train
MN News

Man who died after being struck by train is identified

The incident remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 5.21.07 PM
MN News

18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing

Prosecutors have not indicated a motive.

JoshuaBuhlWashingtonCo
MN News

Charges: Oakdale man set house on fire, killing 5 cats

Joshua Buhl reportedly set the fire to "get law enforcement's attention," a complaint states.

UptownTargetGoogle
MN News

Arrest made after fire inside Uptown Target

Police were called to the store on a report of someone breaking in.

Related

Snow-covered cars.
Minnesota Life

St. Paul follows Minneapolis in starting one-sided parking ban

It follows record snowfall during February.

downtown Minneapolis, parking
MN News

Say goodbye to free weekend parking in downtown Minneapolis

The meter changes introduced last week by the City of Minneapolis affects weekend parking.

tow truck, snow emergency, Minneapolis
MN Weather

Why didn't Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies on Tuesday?

Snow continues to fall in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

school bus
MN News

School bus carrying 22 children tips over in snowy Carver County

Snow-covered roads may have played a part in the crash.

Eat Street Crossing
MN Food & Drink

New food hall coming to Eat Street in south Minneapolis

Eat Street Crossing will feature "six distinct" food concepts, a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space and a liquor store.

car-1579263_1280
MN News

More than a dozen arrested during street racing crackdown in Twin Cities

City streets have increasingly become used by street racers this year.

MN News

Minneapolis limits parking due to snow pileups starting Sunday

MN News

Pay-by-smartphone street parking rolls out in Minneapolis