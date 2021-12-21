Senator calls on Sheriff Hutchinson to resign after DWI conviction

A Minnesota state senator is calling on Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson to resign after his drunken-driving crash earlier this month.

Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, tweeted on Tuesday saying, "Many have lost their job or gone to jail for this exact offense. I believe in second chances when it comes to chemical dependency, but the path to redemption requires accountability.

"Today, the right thing to do is resign," Fateh added.

Fateh is calling for the sheriff's resignation a day after he was sentenced to two years probation for driving drunk. He pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor DWI charge last week in connection to the incident. Three other misdemeanor charges against him were dropped.

According to officials, at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, Hutchinson was driving on Interstate 94 near Alexandria when he rolled his county-owned SUV. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13 and was hospitalized due to his injuries.

In addition to two years of probation, a 90-day jail sentence will be stayed if he follows the terms of his probation, which include a chemical assessment. He also had to pay $610 in fines.

Hutchinson last week said in a statement that he takes full responsibility for his actions and is enrolled in an outpatient treatment program to address his issues with alcohol and his overall health.

"This is the first step in the road toward recovery and regaining the trust of the people I work with and the residents of Hennepin County whom I serve," the statement continued. "I have returned to work and will focus on my duties as sheriff."

Hutchinson could still face a review and possible sanctions by the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, MPR News said.