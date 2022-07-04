Skip to main content
Minneapolis: Stop calling 911 for fireworks noise complaints

The city wants people to submit complaints online instead.

Pixabay

Minneapolis has issued a plea to residents to refrain from calling 911 if they have noise complaints about fireworks this Fourth of July weekend.

The city issued an advisory on Sunday, noting that on the typical July 4th evening Minneapolis' 911 operators receives "hundreds of calls per hour, most of which are related to fireworks noise complaints."

On a typical day, the city gets fewer than 100 calls to 911 per hour.

Instead, it wants people to submit their fireworks noise complaints through its online portal by clicking here, with the complaint then reviewed during normal business hours.

You can also use the 311 mobile app or call 311 during business hours (7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Mon-Fri) to submit complaints, or text "fireworks" to 311898.

There are situations when fireworks can necessitate a call to 911, the city says, such as when someone is injured by fireworks, a firework presents a fire risk after it lands on a building or in a wooded area, or if "the size of a fireworks gathering and unruly behavior beginning to pose a threat to others."

Rules for fireworks in Minnesota– some of which are clearly being ignored judging by the sounds of recent nights – state that only non-explosive fireworks (such as sparklers, snakes and tubes) are legal.

Explosive or rocket fireworks are illegal in Minnesota. In Minneapolis, you can set off fireworks in your yard or on your sidewalk, but it's illegal to set off fireworks on public property such as roads, alleys, schools, and parks.

