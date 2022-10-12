Charges: Minneapolis teen lured victim, recorded fatal assault

Murder charges filed against a Minneapolis teenager say she was asked by her boyfriend to lure a man to their home before he was killed, and recorded video of the fatal assault.

Qurionna Kanera Young, 17, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Jaegger David, who died from severe head trauma after being found brutally beaten in an apartment hallway this past March.

Charges filed this week in Hennepin County accuse Young of luring David to their apartment in the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue, where her boyfriend, 19-year-old Emmanuel Troy Davis, attacked him.

Davis was charged in April with David's murder.

Warning: The following may contain graphic and upsetting details.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 6, 2022, police in Minneapolis learned of a disturbing video of an assault that was shared on Facebook and sent to a number of people. The video showed a victim, identified as David, being kicked in the head "multiple times" and not moving.

The video was posted on the victim's Facebook account.

The video shows David lying unconscious on the ground, with a man identified as Davis "stomping and kicking" on David's head and neck. A girl, identified as Young, is heard laughing in the background as she records the video.

The victim was found in an apartment building and was taken to the hospital. David suffered severe head trauma in the incident and later died due to his injuries.

Surveillance video from an apartment building shows David entering the building with Young and exiting on an ambulance stretcher less than an hour later.

After Davis was identified in the video assaulting David, he told police in an interview he asked his girlfriend, Young, to lure David back to the apartment. He also told police he planned to "stomp on his a**, f*** his a** up for a little bit." Davis admitted to stealing David's phone and sending videos and messages to people after the assault to "f*** with them."

Young requested an attorney after she confirmed she knew the victim.

She has been certified as an adult for the charges, and prosecutors state they are seeking an upward sentencing departure if she's convicted.

She made her initial court appearance on Monday with bail set at $750,000. Her next scheduled hearing is set for Nov. 2.