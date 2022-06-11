Skip to main content
Minneapolis teen to stand trial as adult for string of violent carjackings

Chatman was allegedly involved in the violent carjackings at Lunds & Byerlys stores in St. Louis Park and Edina, among other carjackings.

St. Louis Park Police Department

A Minneapolis 17-year-old has been certified to stand trial as an adult for his alleged role in multiple Twin Cities carjackings.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday that a juvenile court judge had certified Vance Chatman, 17, to stand trial as an adult.

Chatman was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with a carjacking in Hastings in November. He was charged with illegal possession of a gun or ammunition and theft of a motor vehicle after a carjacking in Minneapolis in February.

And Chatman also faces five additional counts of first-degree aggravated robbery for two separate but related carjackings in Edina and St. Louis in December. According to charges, Chatman and another teen were involved in two violent Dec. 9 incidents, the first occurring in the parking lot of the St. Louis Park Lunds & Byerlys, the second happening two hours later in the parking lot of the Edina Lunds.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the victim from the St. Louis Park grocery store carjacking suffered multiple injuries. A couple of hours later the two teens assaulted a woman at the Lunds in Edina, with Chatman allegedly biting a bystander who tried to help, later reversing the vehicle and striking a man and running over his leg. 

Chatman’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday. 

