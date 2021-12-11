Minneapolis to begin work redeveloping Kmart site next year

Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Minneapolis to begin work on redeveloping Kmart site next year
Publish date:

Minneapolis to begin work on redeveloping Kmart site next year

The Minneapolis City Council approved initial plans for the redevelopment process Friday.
Author:

Google Streetview

The Minneapolis City Council approved initial plans for the redevelopment process Friday.

Minneapolis City Council has announced that work will begin on redeveloping the site of the Nicollet Avenue and Lake Street Kmart store next year.

The council approved a framework for the project Friday. The city plans to demolish the store, which sits on around 10 acres of land. The project will connect Nicollet Avenue south of Lake street and north of the Midtown Greenway, reestablishing a street grid.

The store, which was shut down when it was bought by the city, was the only remaining Kmart in the state. 

The city’s vision for the land is to become a “high-density, mixed-use walkable district,” according to a release.

“I am thrilled that we have accomplished the site control needed to allow the City of Minneapolis to realize the longstanding priority of reopening Nicollet Avenue at Lake Street to reconnect our Minneapolis neighborhoods with high-quality transit service,” Council President Lisa Bender said in a statement.

The first stage of redevelopment will begin in early 2022 and involve gathering community feedback. Next, the city will work to develop a layout plan for the area, which will require council approval.

Demolition was due to have taken place in 2020, but was pushed back following the civil unrest, with the Kmart serving as a temporary post office after the destruction of two USPS post offices in the May civil unrest.

The city bought the Kmart, which first opened in 1977, in March of 2020. Terminating the store’s lease cost the city around $9 million. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 10.38.57 AM
MN News

Minneapolis to begin work redeveloping Kmart site next year

The Minneapolis City Council approved initial plans for the redevelopment process Friday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Husband arrested after wife found dead in Carlton County home

The victim was identified as identified as Tracy Ellen Julian, 62.

MN DOT, snowy roads, crashes
MN News

1 dead, more than 20 injured in snowy conditions on Friday

There were hundreds of crashes around the state.

US Bank, U.S. Bank
MN News

'We fell short': U.S. Bank CEO apologizes over treatment of Black customer at Columbia Heights branch

The incident surfaced this week thanks to a KSTP report.

Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 8.16.10 AM
MN Weather

How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Minnesota on Friday

Well, that was a big storm.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County Sheriff charged with DWI, three other offenses

The sheriff was involved in a rollover crash on his way back from a conference in Alexandria.

police lights
MN News

Student arrested after portraying active shooter drill 'as an actual event' on social media

It happened Friday in Pine County, Minnesota.

edina - carjacking suspect images - 2021.12.10
MN News

New photos of Edina carjacking suspects, vehicle release

Police say 4 teens tried to take an occupied vehicle "by force" in the Lunds & Byerlys parking lot.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Twin Cities traffic update: A growing number of incidents

Roads are either fully or partially snow-covered throughout the area.

state patrol semi hay bale crash 12-10-21
MN News

Photos: Semi hauling dozens of hay bales tips, blocking highway

The semi was trying to turn onto the highway when it happened.

Screen Shot 2021-12-10 at 2.54.51 PM
MN News

Missing woman last seen at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park

She was last seen at the bowling alley on Dec. 4.

unsplash car snow
Minnesota Life

List: Snow emergencies declared in the Twin Cities metro

Here's the latest based on Friday's heavy snowstorm.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-03-05 at 12.58.51 PM
MN News

City of Minneapolis plans to buy, tear down the Nicollet Avenue Kmart

Bulldozing Kmart will open Nicollet Avenue at Lake Street.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Minneapolis residents will vote on replacing MPD with new public safety department

The Minneapolis City Council approved language for the ballot question Friday.

Screen Shot 2020-11-20 at 11.53.28 AM
MN Weird

You can buy the 'K' from the notorious Lake Street Kmart

The City of Minneapolis is selling the sign.

sean feucht kmart minneapolis
MN News

Evangelical musician defies COVID-19 rules, hosts worship in Kmart parking lot

The City of Minneapolis says retroactive action against the event organizer is being considered.

Kmart
MN News

Kmart building on Nicollet Avenue set to become temporary post office

USPS is looking for a temporary site while it rebuilds its post office that was burned in the riots.

Minneapolis skyline
MN News

Minneapolis will create a commission to confront history of racism

The City Council passed a resolution Friday that will establish a truth and reconciliation process to address ongoing inequities among Black and Indigenous residents.

Minneapolis City Hall
MN News

Minneapolis Charter Commission rejects citizen-backed plan to put rent control on ballot

A separate proposal by the city council could go ahead though.

Minneapolis City Hall
MN News

Minneapolis to provide lawyers to low-income renters facing eviction

The City Council unanimously approved a "right to counsel" ordinance.