Minneapolis 2-year-old identified in suspicious death case

The 2-year-old boy who died in Minneapolis, with his mother now under investigation, has been officially identified.

Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson died at Hennepin Healthcare on May 4. The boy's cause of death has not yet been given, as the investigation is ongoing.

He was taken to the hospital that evening when officers arrived and found the boy being given CPR by his mother, Navonna L. West, at a home located on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue.

West, 25, was arrested and later charged with two counts of malicious punishment of another of her children, a four-month-old who was also found at the scene suffering from extreme injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, responding officers observed "numerous injuries" to the 2-year-old boy's body, "including bruising and scratches."

The medical examiner who conducted an autopsy reported blunt force injuries that were in various stages of healing, noting that the boy's death could have been caused by "inflicted trauma," but pending toxicology results are required before ruling out any other cause of death.

According to the charges, the four-month-old was examined at a hospital and found to be suffering from bruising, scabbing, possible lesions, a large burn that may have been from chemicals, burn marks on his back, blood in his right eye, scarring on the bridge of his nose, and loss of pigmentation on the side of his head.

The infant was treated by a pediatrician who specializes in child abuse. The pediatrician found that the baby was also suffering from multiple broken ribs and fluid in his abdomen, in addition to a test result showing he had been exposed to fentanyl.

West told police that she is the only one left with the children, but she has "denied or minimized" the injuries her kids have suffered from.

A witness also alleged that West laughed while her 2-year-old boy was eating cigarette ashes.

Bring Me The News spoke with police, who say there is no update to the four-month-old's condition, nor if any more charges will be filed against West.