Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Minneapolis voters reject plan to replace MPD with public safety department
Publish date:

Minneapolis voters reject plan to replace MPD with public safety department

It's a blow for advocates who had pushed for change following George Floyd's murder.
Author:

Tony Webster via Flickr

It's a blow for advocates who had pushed for change following George Floyd's murder.

The future of public safety in Minneapolis will continue to lie with the established police department.

The city's voters soundly defeated a ballot question during Tuesday's elections, which if approved would have struck the Minneapolis Police Department from the city's charter and replaced it with a new Department of Public Safety.

As of 9:05 p.m., the Secretary of State's website showed 56.58% of marked ballots voting "No" on Ballot Question 2, with 128 of 136 precincts reporting.

For proponents of the change, the defeat is an abrupt end on their preferred path to a reformed, more accountable police department. The question only made it on to the ballot through the work of Yes 4 Minneapolis, which collected 22,000 signatures in support of the measure following the murder of George Floyd by MPD officer Derek Chauvin, with Floyd's death sparking civil unrest and invigorated calls for change. 

Opponents of the ballot question, meanwhile, staved off the relentless grassroots push to reframe the city's approach to public safety, a discussion further complicated by the rise in crime seen over the past 18 months, both in Minneapolis and throughout the country.

Two of incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey's main challenger, Kate Knuth and Sheila Nezhad, came out in support of the change to the city's charter. Community groups concerned about high-profile police killings, officers' treatment of citizens during 2020's civil unrest and a lenient, union-backed disciplinary system had lobbied residents to support theechange. Police officers, these groups insisted, will still be a part of Minneapolis — but city leaders seeking accountability would no longer have their hands tied.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Frey has consistently preached police reform measures over a wholesale replacement stemming from this ballot question, a position that has earned him endorsements from some of the state's top elected officials. Current Police Chief Medaria Arradondo spoke publicly last week about his opposition to Ballot Question 2, in a news conference that later prompted the outgoing council president to file an ethics complaint.

Even with voters rejecting the ballot question, public safety will continue to be a topic of discussion. Frey and the top mayoral candidates have promised to push further reform measures in the years ahead. The current mayor has also repeatedly stated his support for some of the proposals contained in Ballot Question 2 (such as the removal of police officer staffing minimums) despite being against the charter changes as a whole.

But the Minneapolis Police Department will continue to be central to whatever changes are made, remaining firmly entrenched as the city's lead public safety agency.

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis voters reject plan to replace MPD with public safety department

It's a blow for advocates who had pushed for change following George Floyd's murder.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

CDC approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

Gov. Tim Walz has said more than 1,100 providers in Minnesota are prepared to administer the shots.

minneapolis police
MN News

Ex-Minneapolis cop convicted of stealing drugs during searches

Ty Jindra was fired from the MPD in July 2020.

residence inn 1
MN News

Police find woman dead, man with 'significant injuries' in Eden Prairie hotel

A man was also found with "significant injuries."

Lyft, Uber
MN News

Lyft adds new safety feature amid spate of Minneapolis carjackings

This comes amid a spate of carjackings, including incidents targeting ride-share drivers.

phillips distilling
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota-based Phillips acquires 2 alcohol brands

The brands will join Phillips' growing portfolio of flavored spirits.

Joseph Quade
MN News

Charges: MN man chucked homemade bomb at house in St. Joseph

The man is accused of using a Grey Goose vodka bottle to make a bomb.

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Investigation launched over teacher's use of n-word at Minneapolis school

The incident sparked a walkout protest and a petition last week.

Detroit Lakes High School
MN News

Shooting threats directed at 2 schools in Detroit Lakes

Both threats have been dealt with and individuals involved have been "dealt with."

Jacob Danielson
MN News

Sheriff fires deputy who drove drunk, cites 'repeated' policy violations

Danielson was driving his personal vehicle and there were two children in the car at the time of the crash

Voting survey vote election
MN News

2021 elections: When to expect results from Minneapolis, St. Paul

We might have some unofficial results tonight, but some races could extend to Wednesday.

Night Ranger, Rock from the Heart
Sponsored Story

Rock from the Heart debuts in Fargo, returns to Minneapolis in 2022

Rock from the Heart blends heart health and rock n' roll.

Related

Flickr - minneapolis police officer close-up belt camera - Tony Webster
MN News

Here's the public safety ballot question Mpls. voters will see

New language had to be approved Tuesday after a last-minute rejection from a judge.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Minneapolis residents will vote on replacing MPD with new public safety department

The Minneapolis City Council approved language for the ballot question Friday.

vote, election
MN News

Record early votes in Mpls. as residents tackle ballot questions, mayoral race

There have been more than twice as many early votes cast as in 2017, the last municipal election.

Minneapolis vote here 2020 - Lorie Shaull, Flickr
MN News

Minneapolis ballot questions: The arguments for and against

Here's what happens if the amendment passes, why it's being discussed, and the arguments on both sides.

Police chief Arradondo - 2021.10.27
MN News

Mpls. council president files ethics complaint against Arradondo, Frey

At the heart of the complaint is the chief's news conference about Ballot Question 2.

WIkimedia Commons - Frey April 20, 2021
MN News

Frey backs creation of Dept. of Public Safety, removal of police staffing minimums

He is in favor of removing police staffing minimums from the city charter – which this November's ballot question would also do.

Minneapolis City Hall
MN News

You can now comment on Minneapolis' plans to replace police department

The City Council will next discuss the proposed changes Wednesday.

Flickr - minneapolis police officer close-up belt camera - Tony Webster
MN News

What happens if Mpls. public safety question passes? City memo provides answers

The memo was sent to the mayor and council members Tuesday morning.