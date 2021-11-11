Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Publish date:

Minneapolis woman arrested after 2-month-old child found dead during welfare check

The woman was arrested on probable cause murder.
Author:
Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel

A Minneapolis woman has been arrested after police found her two-month-old baby dead during a welfare check.

Minneapolis Police Department Officers performed a welfare check at the 900 Block of 22nd Avenue South at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. A mother and infant were reported to be at the residence.

Police say the infant was found dead and had signs of trauma. The baby's 23-year-old mother was arrested by MPD for probable cause murder.

She was booked at Hennepin County Jail.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The infant’s identify and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s officer at a later time. 

If confirmed a homicide, it would be the 83rd in the city so far in 2021.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Minneapolis woman arrested after infant found dead during welfare check

The woman was arrested on probable cause murder.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in fiery collision with semi truck northwest of Twin Cities

Both vehicles caught on fire following the crash.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
Weather MN

The latest snow projections for MN's first winter storm of season

The winter weather gets going Thursday.

brooklyn center fatal crash bca
MN News

BCA wants to speak with man who could help with Hwy. 252 fatal crash probe

A 75-year-old man was killed when a fence a fleeing suspect was dragging hit his vehicle, causing him to crash into a light pole.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Wiggins posterizes KAT twice, spoils Anthony Edwards' huge night

Wiggins took it to the Wolves and especially Karl-Anthony Towns.

u.s. flag
Minnesota Life

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2021

The federal holiday honors those who have served in the U.S. military.

ambulance
MN News

MN man crushed to death while doing work on van in garage

He'd been working on the vehicle and became pinned beneath it, police said.

US Navy Flickr - COVID hospital PPE nurse
MN Coronavirus

State opens 2nd alternative care facility amid latest COVID surge

National Guard members and federal nurses will help staff the site.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota in the midst 'truly alarming ... COVID blizzard'

Case levels have exploded in recent days.

redwood valley high school
MN News

4 students taken to hospital after suspected drug use at MN school

They were showing symptoms of "suspected drug exposure," police said.

P Martin - Anoka County Jail - Fridley school bus - 11.10.21
MN News

Charges: Twin Cities school bus driver chased, tackled middle school student

The school's cameras caught the entire attack, authorities say.

watches of switzerland Mall of America
MN Shopping

Watches of Switzerland to open at MOA after acquiring jewelry store

The company acquired the Ben Bridge store at the megamall.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Woman in 20s found dead during welfare check, ruled homicide

It has been confirmed as the 23rd homicide in Minneapolis of 2021.

Sheldon Thompson
MN News

Double-homicide suspect arrested; woman, toddler found dead

The suspect was arrested in a wooded area of Carlton County.

Screen Shot 2019-05-26 at 6.56.30 AM
MN News

Minneapolis woman ID'd as victim of fatal stabbing

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested and booked into jail.

police lights
MN News

Investigation underway after body found during welfare check in Plato

The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed.

police lights
MN News

Police: One shot dead after fight in north Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North.

minneapolis police
MN News

Police investigating man's death at North Minneapolis apartment

Minneapolis police found a man with "grave" injuries on the scene after responding to reports of a shooting.

police lights
MN News

3 dead after carjacking suspects crash during police chase in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Woman with 'obvious trauma' found dead in Minneapolis alley

Homicide detectives are investigating the woman's death.