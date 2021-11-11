Minneapolis woman arrested after infant found dead during welfare check

The woman was arrested on probable cause murder.

A Minneapolis woman has been arrested after police found her two-month-old baby dead during a welfare check.

Minneapolis Police Department Officers performed a welfare check at the 900 Block of 22nd Avenue South at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. A mother and infant were reported to be at the residence.

Police say the infant was found dead and had signs of trauma. The baby's 23-year-old mother was arrested by MPD for probable cause murder.

She was booked at Hennepin County Jail.

The infant’s identify and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s officer at a later time.

If confirmed a homicide, it would be the 83rd in the city so far in 2021.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.