Minneapolis woman claims self-defense in fatal shooting of man

A 53-year-old Minneapolis woman is claiming self-defense when she shot a man she said broke into her garage on Feb. 22.

Minneapolis police responded to a home on the 3300 block of 25th Avenue South at 8:38 p.m. on Feb. 22, where they found a man lying face-down in the snow in the backyard.

The man, later identified as Martin Lee Johnson, 30, of Minneapolis, was taken to the hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

According to a search warrant application filed by Minneapolis police investigating Johnson's death, the homeowner told police he broke into her detached garage via the side door and she shot him.

She said she fired four warning shots from a handgun to "scare the deceased off," the court document said.

"The deceased came towards [the homeowner and her 26-year-old son] and was reaching for his waistband," the document states. "This is when the deceased was shot with a rifle."

Police noted the homeowner had invited them inside, where they observed a black handgun on the kitchen table and a rifle on the main floor of the home. Three discarded cartridge casings were found on the deck.

The document does not say if Johnson was armed.

The search warrant, which was authorized, requested permission to search the property to recover firearms, home surveillance images (the home has a video doorbell), and other evidence.

The homeowner has not been arrested or charged. The case has been sent to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, which will decide whether the homeowner's actions were justified as self-defense or if she will be charged with a crime, reports note.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Johnson's fiancee and his three children.