Police ask for public's help finding Mpls. woman missing a week

Madiha Y. Heard. Minneapolis Police Department

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 36-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.

Madiha Y. Heard was last seen Nov. 29, while at the home of a family member with whom she had been staying, the department said in a Monday alert. She has not been seen or heard from since, MPD said.

The department is asking for the public's help finding Heard.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress wit gray sweatpants and a black or gray letterman's jacket. Police are concerned she may not be taking medications she relies on.

Anyone who sees Heard or knows where he is is asked to call 911 or the Minneapolis Emergency Communication Center non-emergency number at 612-348-2345. Tip can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers.