Minneapolis woman missing, hasn't been heard from since June

Minneapolis Police Department has issued a public appeal to find a missing 71-year-old woman last seen in June.

Police said Carol Ann Swigart was last heard from during the week of June 27.

She is known to divide her time between a house on the 4800 block of Girard Ave. N. and an apartment on 1717 Washington St. NE. In addition, Swigart is also known to spend time at Mystic Lake Casino, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and North Memorial Hospital.

She is described as 5'2" tall and around 127 pounds. She has shoulder-length blonde hair that is turning gray and she typically wears jewelry.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call 911.