Woman pleads guilty to possessing gun after multiple felony convictions

Tony Webster, Flickr

A Minneapolis woman has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun after she was convicted of multiple felonies.

Rekita Tiara Harden, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon in U.S. District Court Thursday. A sentencing hearing will be set at a later date.

On March 13, 2020, Harden was stopped by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office for driving violations while traveling on Interstate 35W. Deputies searched her car and found a semi-automatic pistol in her backpack.

Harden had previous felony convictions in Hennepin County, including robbery, burglary, and assault, that prohibited her from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. 

