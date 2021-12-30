Mpls. woman reported missing, apartment door found ajar

Mystery surrounds the sudden disappearance of a Minneapolis woman earlier this month.

Jessica Marshik, 36, hasn't been in touch with family or friends since Dec. 14, with the group Minnesota United saying that is "extremely out of character."

The circumstances of her disappearance are also concerning.

Marshik lives in an apartment building in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, which has a secure front door. But Minnesota United says the door to her apartment was found unlocked and open, with all of her belongings still there — purse, wallet, phone, laptop, backpack, plus winter boots and jacket.

While she often walked to shops, bars and restaurants in the neighborhood, it is uncharacteristic for her to not be dressed for winter, Minnesota United says.

Marshik's vehicle was also still parked near the apartment building.

Marshik is described as about 5 feet tall with medium-length brown hair and a thin build. She has brown eyes and usually wears glasses.

Minneapolis Police Department PIO Garrett Parten told Bring Me The News the case is active and open, with investigators currently working with Marshik's family members. The department is expected to release more information soon.

Anyone who sees Marshik is asked to call 911. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5702, or call 311, the group says.