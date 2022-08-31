Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured

One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died.

The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.

A GoFundMe explains that they riding together when the crash happened Sunday, with more details from the sheriff's office saying that it happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 1, south of Danube.

The Huntley brothers were in a Ford Focus, with Calin allegedly driving and failing to stop at the stop sign on County Road 4 at County Road 1. Their vehicle was struck by an SUV that was southbound on County Road 1.

Kadin was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he died Monday.

The driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old man from Nebraska, was brought to Olivia Hospital with "serious but non-life threatening" injuries, the sheriff's office said.

"The family is looking at many medical bills and funeral expenses as we do not plan for our children to leave this earth before us," a family member wrote in the GoFundMe. "Any help that you can provide the family is greatly appreciated."



As of this writing, more than $33,000 had been raised.

The crash remains under investigation.