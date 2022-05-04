Minnesota AG calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt

Skip to main content
Keith Ellison joins an attorneys general coalition that is urging President Joe Biden to cancel all publicly held debts for student borrowers.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a multistate coalition of eight attorneys general in urging President Joe Biden to fully cancel federal student debt owed in the United States. 

“My job is to help everyone afford their lives, and canceling crushing federal student debt will help the economy as a whole,” Ellison said in a statement. “Working folks who are struggling with debt in a time of high inflation — when the economy is already stacked against them — will be able to get ahead."

Ellison went on to say that by canceling student debt, it will create "financial freedom" for people to spend their money on essential goods and services, which as a result would boost the economy that benefits everyone.

"By allowing folks to have a better shot at buying home and save for retirement, it will also substantially help close the racial wealth gap. Crushing federal student debt makes life hard for our kids, concentrates wealth in the hands of a few, a contributes to making our economy inequitable and unfair," Ellison said. "I’ve joined this coalition to strongly encourage President Biden to use his legal authority to strike a blow for equity and fairness by canceling it.”

The coalition of AGs, which includes those in Hawaii, Illinois, New Mexico, New York, Puerto Rico and Washington, urges the president to use his authority under the Higher Education Act to cancel all federal student loan debt for every borrower.

In February 2021, Ellison joined another group of attorneys general in asking Congress to adopt a resolution that called for the cancellation of up to $50,000 in federal student debt owed by every federal student loan borrower nationwide, according to a release.

In their letter to the President, the coalition argues that a full cancellation of student debt is necessary to address the "sheer enormity of debts owed, systematically flawed repayment and forgiveness systems, and the disproportionate impact of the debt burden on millions of borrowers."

It was estimated that federal student loan debt totaled $1.75 trillion as of the end of 2021. 

What did President Biden promise?

Biden has faced repeated calls from the progressive sections of the Democratic party to cancel student debt, but despite claims to the contrary, Biden had never promised to do so prior to the 2020 election.

Per Money.com, Biden has pledged to cancel $10,000 per student borrower after taking office, though prefers to do that via legislation rather than executive order – with the Democrats razor-thin majority in the Senate making this unlikely.

He has however taken other steps to reduce student debt burdens, forgiving $7 billion in loan debt for borrowers with total and permanent disabilities, loosening the requirements for people to qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which has discharged $2.4 billion in debts so far, according to Money.com, and forgiven $1.5 billion to those who were defrauded or misled by institutions.

He has also extended the moratorium on student loan payment requirements debt interest accrual that was enacted at the start of the pandemic by then President Trump in March 2020.

