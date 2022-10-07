Skip to main content
Minnesota bans fraudulent company targeting student loans holders

Minnesota bans fraudulent company targeting student loans holders

The settlement will return the full amount collected from Minnesota customers.

Lorie Shaull

The settlement will return the full amount collected from Minnesota customers.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Friday announced a settlement in the case against a California-based student-loan debt-relief company accused of illegally collecting fees and misrepresenting its services to customers in Minnesota. 

The AG's office alleges Total Rain, Inc., doing business as Student Aid Groups, falsely promised student-loan forgiveness, when only the federal government can forgive federal student loans. 

The settlement, filed in Ramsey County District Court, requires Student Aid Group to immediately pay the State $15,325 — the full amount it has collected from Minnesota customers — which the Attorney General’s Office will use to provide full restitution to consumers.

“Minnesotans take out student loans in good faith so they can get educations that will help them better afford their lives. My office is showing once again that when companies take advantage of that good faith to rip Minnesotans off, we will come after them," Ellison stated. “I encourage any Minnesotan who’s been preyed upon by this company or others like it to contact my office so we can hold these bad actors accountable.” 

The settlement also bans the company from operating in Minnesota until it registers as a debt-settlement service provider. 

The AG's Office case alleged violations of Minnesota’s Debt Services Settlement Act, Prevention of Consumer Fraud Act and Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Next Up

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota bans fraudulent company targeting student loans holders

The settlement will return the full amount collected from Minnesota customers.

image
MN News

St. Paul officers bit in separate incidents at a Target, overnight shelter

The incidents happened Tuesday and Friday

Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 11.13.49 AM
MN News

Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake

Paul Oman died in a barefoot water skiing accident on Sept. 12.

Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 10.49.51 AM
MN News

Sisters now living in MN win $80K over treatment at Texas border facility

Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos and her sister were awarded a settlement of $80,000.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis

Two of the fires occurred on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue.

Cedric Alexander
MN News

Minneapolis’ public safety chief spends evening mocking, blocking on Twitter

The community safety commissioner responded to one user's question about downtown policing by calling them two-faced.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.04.40 PM
MN Food & Drink

Ramen bar announced for upcoming Eat Street Crossing food hall

The restaurant roster is filling up at Eat Street Crossing.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

It's the 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

NearNorthEncampment
MN News

Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North encampment

This comes as colder weather moves through the state.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.32.46 PM
MN Shopping

New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month

Opening day will kick off with extended hours.

image
MN Food & Drink

Sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"

The owners shared the news on Facebook this week.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 3.04.24 PM
MN News

Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

The 61-year-old was being held in Hennepin County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Related

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota AG calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt

Keith Ellison joins an attorneys general coalition that is urging President Joe Biden to cancel all publicly held debts for student borrowers.

ITT Tech
MN News

Student loans cancelled for 1,380 Minnesota ITT Tech students

President Joe Biden moved to cancel the federal debt this week.

BMTN 900x450 (8)
MN News

Company that falsely promised student loan forgiveness banned from MN

It's also been ordered to repay $11,499 in fees taken from Minnesotans.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota gets cut of Ford settlement over misleading ads

The $19.2 million settlement centers on Ford's C-Max hybrid and Super Duty pickup truck.

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG Ellison sues large MN landlord over living conditions

The lawsuit said the landlord failed to make repairs, making the homes unsafe.

solar panel roof (1)
MN News

AG's office sues solar companies accused of scamming Minnesotans

Lawsuit accuses four companies of tricking customers into binding agreements and other unlawful sales practices.

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG shuts down school supplies nonprofit Welch Charities, citing misused funds

Welch Charities President Arturo Eguia is also permanently banned from operating a charity.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota high schoolers will be reimbursed for canceled European trips

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a settlement with the travel company Friday.