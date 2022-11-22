Skip to main content
Minnesota BCA investigating after person shot by deputy in Red Wing

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the Mississippi River.

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being shot by a deputy during an incident near downtown Red Wing, authorities have confirmed. 

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office confirmed a deputy with the agency "was involved in a shooting" in Red Wing around 1 p.m. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Red Wing Police Department are investigating in the incident, which reportedly occurred near Bay Point Park. 

"The Deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect was taken to a local hospital and condition is unknown at this time," the agency stated. 

Authorities did not immediately provide any details regarding what led up to the shooting. 

