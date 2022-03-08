Skip to main content
Minnesota BCA seeks help locating car connected to 9-year-old's death

The vehicle hasn't been seen for nearly a year.

Minnesota BCA

Authorities are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith in Minneapolis in May 2021. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is asking for the public's help locating a maroon 2014 Ford Fusion with Minnesota license plate 720 XRP (pictured above). Though the vehicle's plates may have been removed and it's possible the car has been painted a different color since the May 15, 2021, shooting, the BCA said.

A 19-year-old man, D'Pree Shareef Robinson, was charged in February with intentional second-degree homicide in Trinity's death. 

She was shot while she jumped on a trampoline in her backyard on the 2200 block of North Ilion Avenue in north Minneapolis. She died 12 days later at the hospital. 

Court documents say video footage shows the intended targets of the gunfire that killed Trinity were on a side porch of the house, with the trampoline between them and the shooter Robinson.

One of the alleged intended targets was seen running after the car Robinson was driving, which investigators say is the aforementioned Ford Fusion, and firing three shots. 

Robinson bought the Ford Fusion on May 12, 2021, days before the shooting, court documents allege. He also allegedly searched the internet after the shooting for ways to paid the vehicle. 

And despite a nationwide search for the vehicle, it was never found, with prosecutors noting it was last seen on May 15, 2021. 

This is why the Minnesota BCA is seeking the public's help to locate the vehicle. Anyone with information on it is asked to contact the BCA by calling 877-996-6222 or emailing  bca.tips@state.mn.us. You can also submit a tip online via Crime Stoppers or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

