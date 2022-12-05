Skip to main content
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers

The board has received 46 complaints in the past four months regarding the products.

Officials have filed a lawsuit against three Minnesota businesses selling edible THC products, claiming they violated state law by selling products containing more THC than allowed.

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the civil suit against Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, according to the filing made in Clay County.

Officials say an investigation in collaboration with the Federal Drug Administration found THC products with as much as 100 milligrams per serving and 2500 milligrams in a package were being sold by the three retailers.

Among the products sold by the three retailers is Death By Gummy Bears, which state authorities says are sold in 100 mg servings and also contravene regulations because they're shaped like gummy bears. 

Per state laws, companies can sell edibles and beverages containing no more than 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC – the ingredient in hemp and marijuana plants that produces the high – per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package. The law was adopted in July, seemingly after some Republicans lawmakers failed to comprehend what passing the bill would entail.

"To put that into context, that is more than 50 times the amount allowed under Minnesota state law," Minnesota Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Jill Phillips said during a Monday press conference.

Products also can't contain "cartoon-like characteristics of a real or fictional person, animal or fruit that appeals to children." 

The board said during a news conference Monday that it received 46 complaints regarding products from the three companies within the past four months.

The companies are also accused of failing to provide proof of testing for prohibited substances on the aforementioned products, such as "pesticides, heavy metals and solvents."

Jill mentioned that one of the complaints involved five teenage students in Des Moines, Iowa that had "serious adverse effects" after consuming anywhere from one half to two full edibles from Death by Gummy Bears. Two students who consumed two full pieces were taken to the emergency room, according to the report.

"Their symptoms involved nausea and vomiting, severe anxiety and paranoia, severe tremors, increased heart rate and difficulty breathing," Jill said.

The retail value of the products mentioned in the lawsuit total around $7 million. Death by Gummy Bears are still available to buy on the business' websites as of Monday afternoon. 

Phillips said the sudden legalization of THC products with few regulatory guardrails in place has contributed to the complaints in the lawsuit. She said the board wants a separate cannabis regulation office and stressed it was something wanted prior to legalization in July.

Gov. Tim Walz has already shared his support for legalizing recreational use of marijuana in the state, which shows more promise as the legislature becomes DFL-controlled after the 2022 election.

Bring Me The News reached out to the three retailers for comment on the lawsuit Monday.

To read the full lawsuit, click here.

