Minnesota brothers killed by wrong-way driver in Michigan

They were in Michigan for work, according to their high school wrestling team.

Park Rapids Wrestling

Two brothers from Minnesota were killed by a wrong-way driver in western Michigan last week. 

Kian Scott and Dwayne Johnson, from Park Rapids, Minnesota, have been identified by family and friends as two of the three people killed in a crash around 10:45 p.m. May 3 while traveling on Highway 131 about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids, Michigan, or about 50 miles from the eastern shore of Lake Michigan. 

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way driver collided with a vehicle from Minnesota, causing one of the vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames. 

Deputies arrived at the scene and were told by several witnesses who reported the wrong-way driver was going south in the northbound lanes and "never slowed down" before the head-on collision. 

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle also died. 

Johnson and Scott were Park Rapids High School graduates, with the Star Tribune reporting they graduated in 2018 and 2019, respectively. They both participated in high school wrestling, and photos on Scott's Facebook page show that he also played football. 

"It is will deep sadness that I need to inform you of the loss of two members of our wrestling family. Kian Scott and Dwayne Johnson, brothers of Dandre Johnson, were killed in a wrong way driver head on crash Tuesday evening," the Park Rapids High School wrestling team announced on Facebook. 

"The boys were on their way to Michigan for work. Please pray for dad Dwayne and mom Jen, brothers Dandre and Malik and Randall."

A GoFundMe campaign for their family has so far raised more than $24,000. You can find it here

