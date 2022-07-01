Overwhelming demand for THC products on first day of new law in MN

A Minnesota law went into effect Friday that makes it legal for CBD and hemp shops around the state to sell THC edibles and beverages after Republicans apparently unknowingly helped pass the bill.

Tyson Archer, co-owner of Nothing But Hemp in Chaska, told Bring Me The News that Friday's sales were "unprecedented."

"Demand for the new THC products has been unprecedented, which is so exciting for us," he said. "We broke our online sales record before our physical store was even open this morning."

Co-owner of Nothing But Hemp in Chaska, Tyson Archer, took this photo of his store minutes after they opened on Friday, July 1, 2022. Tyson Archer

The store co-owner said the edible products were sold out within 30 minutes of opening Friday. Nothing But Hemp in St. Paul also had a line out the door midday Friday.

Another store, Love is an Ingredient, in Brooklyn Park, had their entire inventory of THC edible gummies listed as "sold out" early Friday afternoon.

Archer, like many cannabis activists, are excited for the change and what potentially could follow in the future regarding legalization in Minnesota.

"We're so excited this new bill has passed because of how many people THC can help; which is why we're in this business in the first place," Archer said. "I like to think of it as a small step forward towards full legalization."

There are six Nothing But Hemp stores in Minnesota and as of 1 p.m. Friday their online shopping sites had "sold out" notices next to every THC. Nothing But Hemp, along with other CBD and hemp stores, are expected to increase inventory to meet the demand.

THC is the component of marijuana that gives people a high feeling, and the new law permits edibles and beverages that contain up to five milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package. In contrast, many states where it is legal to sell these products recreationally have 10 mg of THC per serving.

Those who are 21 and older with a valid form of identification can purchase the THC items in Minnesota.