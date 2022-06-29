Skip to main content
Minnesota confirms second case of monkeypox virus

Minnesota confirms second case of monkeypox virus

More cases are expected in the coming days and weeks, the health department says.

Photos courtesy of NHS England High Consequence Infectious Diseases Network and the UK Health Security Agency

More cases are expected in the coming days and weeks, the health department says.

There are now two confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus in Minnesota, with the state health department on Tuesday identifying the second case just over 24 hours after the first case was announced Monday. 

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the second case involved a man from the Twin Cities area who has no connection to the first case. This person, however, "appears also to have been infected after traveling outside of Minnesota."

More cases are expected in the coming days. 

"While we do expect to see some additional cases in the next few days or weeks, it’s important to remember that monkeypox is not as infectious and does not spread in the same way as COVID or influenza, but requires skin-to-skin contact or prolonged face-to-face contact, exchange of body fluids, etc.," the health department told Bring Me The News. 

Minnesota's neighboring states – Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin – have yet to confirm a case of monkeypox, but 27 states and the Washington, D.C., have for a total of 306 cases nationwide. 

Worldwide, the CDC says there are 4,769 cases of monkeypox, as of June 28. Of the 49 countries it has been detected, the United States has the sixth most documented cases, trailing France (330), Portugal (373), Spain (800), Germany (838) and the United Kingdom (1,076). 

The patient connected to the first monkeypox case in Minnesota "likely" contracted the virus while traveling abroad. He had recently been in Europe before returning to the U.S., the health department noted. 

“While the threat of monkeypox generally remains low, it’s important that everyone be aware of this disease, so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they believe they have symptoms,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday. 

Monkeypox symptoms can include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face and other parts of the body
  • Rash can occur in the mouth, and there may be sores in the genital and anal areas

Most people recover at home within 2-4 weeks. Malcolm noted that many people who contract monkeypox are able to recover on their own without hospitalization.

"It's important to note that monkeypox is less infectious than COVID-19, measles, chicken pox and influenza," Malcolm noted.

According to the CDC, monkeypox most commonly spreads through direct contact with infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids. Respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact can also spread the virus, namely through physical contact including kissing, cuddling and sex. 

Next Up

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota confirms second case of monkeypox virus

More cases are expected in the coming days and weeks, the health department says.

291490375_5354856234577047_2190211276265571839_n
MN News

Driver falls asleep, crashes through motel wall near Duluth

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 29

One of the newly reported deaths was a person aged 15-19 from Yellow Medicine County.

Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 10.19.37 AM
MN News

Drone drops bag of candy near kids fishing

A black SUV quickly left the area afterwards.

FLickr - AL Franken 2016 - Lorie Shaull
TV, Movies and The Arts

Al Franken to bring comedy tour to Minneapolis

Acme Comedy is hosting the former senator in late August.

Alabama
MN Music and Radio

Alabama replaces Toby Keith as headliner at MN music festival

The Lakefront Music Festival is set to take place in Prior Lake on July 8-9.

16362 County Rd 81, Maple Grove, Minnesota - October 2021 (4)
MN News

2-year-old who died in Maple Grove crash identified

The crash happened last Thursday on County Road 81 in Maple Grove.

Image from iOS
MN News

Shooting inside Oakdale movie theater: Suspect on the run

A 23-year-old was shot while inside theater 17 around 10 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Walz, Jensen clash over 'extreme' abortion views

The two clashed over the topic on Tuesday, following the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 12.24.27 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Movie filming brings memorable day for MN teen with leukemia

Ayotzin Limon-Millard was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 1.25.30 PM
MN News

Police trying to ID 'Playboy bandit' and 'no-pants raider' suspect

Police are calling the unidentified man "the Playboy bandit" and the "no-pants raider."

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Twin Cities under severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday afternoon

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Related

monkeypox
MN Health

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health says the risk to the public is "considered low" at this time.

Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Health
MN Coronavirus

3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in MN, patient in critical condition

A person in their 30s contracted the virus, health officials say.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota reaches 60

The number of confirmed cases continues to climb in Minnesota.

Doctor lab test
MN Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 4th and 5th cases of coronavirus in Minnesota

The cases are in Olmsted and Ramsey counties.

covid
MN Health

Mayo Clinic, CDC address concerns over monkeypox in the US

The CDC does not currently think there is a significant threat to the general public.

coronavirus, masks, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: First cases of community transmission confirmed in MN

Health officials suspect there are "many more" cases than just those that have been confirmed.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Health

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Minnesota

The patient is elderly and lives in Ramsey County.

MN Health

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

Of the more than 24,000 confirmed cases worldwide, only 191 are outside of China.