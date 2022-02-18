Skip to main content
Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died

He has represented Minnesota's First Congressional District since 2019.

U.S. House

He has represented Minnesota's First Congressional District since 2019.

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn died on Thursday, according to his wife.

Hagedorn "passed away peacefully" Thursday night, Jennifer Carnahan, the former GOP chairwoman, said Friday on social media. 

The 59-year-old Republican represented Minnesota's First Congressional District, with Carnahan saying he "loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others."

Hagedorn had been battling a reoccurrence of kidney cancer since July 2021 after initially being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019 and subsequently having a kidney removed. He tested positive for COVID in January and was being treated at Mayo Clinic due to his ongoing battle with cancer, though he said at the time he was vaccinated and his symptoms were "very mild." 

He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 after three unsuccessful campaigns and was running for re-election in 2022. 

According to a statement from his campaign, Hagedorn focused on the priorities of the region he represented, including "agriculture, small business, transportation, and our world-class health care system.

"Moreover, he'll forever be known as a commonsense conservative who championed fair tax policy, American energy independence, peace through strength foreign policy and southern Minnesota's way of life and values," the statement continued. 

Hagedorn was born in Blue Earth, Minnesota, and was the son of four-term Congressman Tom Hagedorn, who served Minnesota's Second District from 1975-1983.

Those who knew the late congressman are paying tribute to him on social media.

This is a developing story. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 8.38.31 AM
MN Sports

After in-game attack, Duluth schools to set 'sportsmanship expectations'

There will be a list of specific consequences for unsportsmanlike conduct, the district said.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died

He has represented Minnesota's First Congressional District since 2019.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Friday to see high winds, brief but heavy snow, flash freeze in MN

It's not going to be a pleasant day.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed by wrong-way driver in crash that closed eastbound I-394

The motorist drove the wrong way for miles before crashing near Ridgedale Center.

Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 4.19.29 PM
MN Vikings

New Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell talks building a system around Kirk Cousins

O'Connell made his first press conference appearance as Vikings head coach Thursday.

hiking path woods forest pexels
Outdoors

Minnesota State Parks: The free admission days for 2022

The DNR offers 4 Free Park Days every year.

blizzard, snow
MN Weather

Models hinting that big snow is possible in MN next week

The Twin Cities hasn't seen more than 3.7 inches fall in a single storm since Dec. 11.

kat state farm ad screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Step aside, Aaron Rodgers: KAT featured in new State Farm ad

It'll debut during the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Police say shots were fired at officers in Golden Valley

The two suspects were arrested.

wellbeats
MN Business

St. Louis Park health software company sells for $92.5 million

Wellbeats is an on-demand fitness provider.

Mazurkiewicz family
MN News

Father dies in rollover crash hours after fire destroys family's home

The man and his two sons were driving back to the home to look for their three cats.

Google Streetview
MN News

Man arrested after incident that sparked 'significant' police response in Edina

The man was found sleeping in a stolen car with a gun in the center console.

Related

jim hagedorn
MN News

1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn has cancerous kidney removed

Hagedorn was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer in February 2019.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn reveals he has stage 4 cancer

Hagedorn is facing a re-election fight this November.

Jim Hagedorn
MN Coronavirus

Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

The congressman is being treated at Mayo Clinic at the request of his doctors.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn updates his battle against kidney cancer

The 57-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in Feb. 2019.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Rep. Hagedorn being investigated by House Ethics Committee

The probe appears to be related to his office's finances.

jim hagedorn
MN News

1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn's kidney cancer has reoccurred

"The new diagnosis was surprising considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected," Hagedorn said.

jim hagedorn
MN News

Rep. Jim Hagedorn shares good news about kidney cancer treatment

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in February 2019.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Rep. Jim Hagedorn fires chief of staff over spending controversy

A recent report found Hagedorn was the top spender in Congress in Q1.