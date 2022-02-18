Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn died on Thursday, according to his wife.

Hagedorn "passed away peacefully" Thursday night, Jennifer Carnahan, the former GOP chairwoman, said Friday on social media.

The 59-year-old Republican represented Minnesota's First Congressional District, with Carnahan saying he "loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others."

Hagedorn had been battling a reoccurrence of kidney cancer since July 2021 after initially being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019 and subsequently having a kidney removed. He tested positive for COVID in January and was being treated at Mayo Clinic due to his ongoing battle with cancer, though he said at the time he was vaccinated and his symptoms were "very mild."

He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 after three unsuccessful campaigns and was running for re-election in 2022.

According to a statement from his campaign, Hagedorn focused on the priorities of the region he represented, including "agriculture, small business, transportation, and our world-class health care system.

"Moreover, he'll forever be known as a commonsense conservative who championed fair tax policy, American energy independence, peace through strength foreign policy and southern Minnesota's way of life and values," the statement continued.

Hagedorn was born in Blue Earth, Minnesota, and was the son of four-term Congressman Tom Hagedorn, who served Minnesota's Second District from 1975-1983.

Those who knew the late congressman are paying tribute to him on social media.

This is a developing story.