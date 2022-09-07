Minnesota couple among those killed in Seattle floatplane crash

The United States Coast Guard has released the identities of those who died in a floatplane crash in Washington on Sunday, with two of them a Minnesota couple.

The couple, identified as Luke and Rebecca Ludwig, of Shorewood, were on the floatplane with eight others when it went down in Puget Sound. The Coast Guard said it didn't put out a distress call when it went down.

The seaplane was on its way from a popular tourist destination before it crashed into the waters of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, with all ten people on board killed.

A spokesman for the Ludwig family provided the following statement to Bring Me The News:

"We have nothing to share at this time, other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from family, friends, and a loving community. We ask that the media respect our family's privacy and allow us to deal with our losses without future media attention or prominence."

Luke worked as a Director of Engineering at HomeLight, a real estate company based out of Scottsdale, Arizona. The company sent the following statement:

"The entire HomeLight team extends our deepest sympathies to both Luke and Becca’s families, friends, and loved ones. Luke was a deeply devoted father, husband, outdoorsman, and coach for his kids’ sports teams, known for his remarkable kindness and generous spirit. Here at HomeLight, Luke has been an incredible leader, engineer, and mentor for the HomeLight Home Loans engineering team — and the broader engineering and product teams at large — since he joined us over a year ago. We were privileged to know his warmth, intellect, and humor, and will miss him deeply."

Rebecca worked at UnitedHealthcare, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The others on the seaplane when it crashed include:

Pilot Jason Winter

Patricia Hicks

Sandra Williams

Lauren Hilty

Remy Mickel (child)

Ross Mickel

Joanna Mera

Gabrielle Hanna

The Coast Guard said one person was found dead in the water Sunday night and has yet to be identified.

“The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy,” said Cmdr. Xochitl Castañeda, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for this incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an ongoing investigation to determine what caused the crash.