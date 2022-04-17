Skip to main content
Minnesota couple murdered by armed motorcyclists in Mexico

The Coon Rapids couple was reportedly visiting family when they were killed.

A Minnesota husband and wife visiting family in Mexico were killed when a group of armed individuals on motorcycles shot them at the tourist destination of Puerto Escondido, according to Mexican media. 

The double homicide happened April 7, with The Oaxaca Post reporting Friday about the slayings. Family in Minnesota has identified the victims as 48-year-old Leticia Carrillo and 49-year-old Miguel Abrego, who are from Coon Rapids, according to WCCO

"For reasons beyond our understanding, someone's senseless act ripped Miguel and Leticia away from this world. It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurt. We are utterly devastated," a GoFundMe explains

"Their murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void in our hearts that can never be fixed or filled. Not even with time. This nightmare has become our new reality."

The online fundraiser was launched to help Leticia and Miguel's children, a 21-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter, cope with the financial stresses left in the wake of violent crime. 

The Oaxaca Post reports that the attack happened "when a group of unknown individuals traveling on a motorcycle caught up with the truck in which the couple was traveling and shot them several times before fleeing."

The black SUV they were in is described in the story as a "double cabin truck" with Minnesota license plates. 

