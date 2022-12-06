Skip to main content
Minnesota cowboy severely injured while bull riding at national tournament

Reid Oftedahl suffered a head and neck injury.

A Minnesota cowboy suffered serious injuries to his head and neck during a national bull riding tournament in Las Vegas.

Reid Oftedahl, 28, from Raymond, Minnesota was admitted to the intensive care unit at UMC Trauma Center this past weekend and has since been "stable and improving," according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

Oftedahl suffered a brain bleed and fractured spinal cord during the accident. However, he "can still move everything," according to an update from the Midwest Agri-Commodities.

A friend of Oftedahl has set up a fundraiser to help with costs for medical expenses and travel home. As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe has raised just over $48,000 of its $100,000 goal

"Let’s help get this cowboy some money raised, we love you Reid," the post reads.

A video of the incident shows Oftedahl being thrown forward on the bull, hitting the bull's head and then tossed to the ground.

According to the PRCA, Oftedahl was making his 2022 professional debut. Oftedahl ranked as the 179th best bull rider in the world last year and 81st overall in 2020.

Before his season came to an end due to injury, Oftedahl entered the 2022 bull riding season ranked No. 16 overall in the world, according to the PRCA.

