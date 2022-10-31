MN death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin

A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend.

The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

"We are very heartbroken to tell everyone the tragic news that our brother and guitarist Mark passed away last night ... Please keep his family in your thoughts," the band said in a Facebook post.

Four others were also injured in the crash that happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 94. Information regarding the extent of injuries suffered by others has yet to be released.

The crash happened about four miles east of the Minnesota border when the Alexandria woman was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-94, hitting the SUV being driven by Filbrandt as he drove toward Minnesota.

The wrong way driver reportedly showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests. She suffered minor injuries in the crash. Her blood alcohol content is not known as of Monday.

Mark's older brother Gregory Filbrandt said on social media that Mark had been sober for over three years prior to the crash.

"He was living his dream playing guitar in Gorrified," Gregory said.