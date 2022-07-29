Dean Phillips says 'most' Democrats don't want Joe Biden in 2024

U.S. Representative Dean Phillips (D), who represents Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, does not want to see President Joe Biden run for reelection in 2024.

Asked directly by WCCO-AM's Chad Hartman if he wants Biden leading the country for a second term, Phillips lauded Biden as a "man of decency" but said the U.S. needs "a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up."

“I have respect for Joe Biden. I think he has, despite some mistakes and missteps, despite his age, I think he’s a man of decency, of good principal, of compassion, of empathy, and of strength. But to answer your correction directly, which I know is quite rare, no, I don’t," said Phillips during the Thursday interview.

“I think the country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up. And with that, I hope we see a resurgence of the principled center-right Republican Party reform.”

Phillips, 53, believes "most" of his colleagues "feel the same."

"Joe Biden has served our country admirably, with principal and with decency at a time when we surely needed it. But, I’m part of a caucus here in Congress where our three top leaders are over 80 years old, where the president will be over 80 at the next election. And I think it’s time for a generational change. I’m not shy to say that. I do believe most of my colleagues feel the same way.”

Biden taking heat from his own party comes on the heels of the president's falling approval ratings. FiveThirtyEight tracks all reputable polls and finds the average. Biden started his presidency with a 53.9% approval rating that has plummeted 39.3% amid rising inflation and recession concerns.

Phillips, who is up for reelection against Republican Tom Weiler, says the country's focus in the 2024 presidential election should be about voting in a person of character, regardless of party affiliation.

“We cannot allow Donald Trump or one of his minions to return to the White House. For this country, we need people of principal, be them Democrats or Republicans in the White House," he said.