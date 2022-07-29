Dean Phillips says 'most' Democrats don't want Joe Biden in 2024

Skip to main content
Minnesota Democrat Dean Phillips doesn't want President Joe Biden to run for second term

Minnesota Democrat Dean Phillips doesn't want President Joe Biden to run for second term

Phillips wants younger, more dynamic Democrats to run for president.

Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Phillips wants younger, more dynamic Democrats to run for president.

U.S. Representative Dean Phillips (D), who represents Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, does not want to see President Joe Biden run for reelection in 2024. 

Asked directly by WCCO-AM's Chad Hartman if he wants Biden leading the country for a second term, Phillips lauded Biden as a "man of decency" but said the U.S. needs "a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up."

“I have respect for Joe Biden. I think he has, despite some mistakes and missteps, despite his age, I think he’s a man of decency, of good principal, of compassion, of empathy, and of strength. But to answer your correction directly, which I know is quite rare, no, I don’t," said Phillips during the Thursday interview. 

“I think the country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up. And with that, I hope we see a resurgence of the principled center-right Republican Party reform.”

Phillips, 53, believes "most" of his colleagues "feel the same."

"Joe Biden has served our country admirably, with principal and with decency at a time when we surely needed it. But, I’m part of a caucus here in Congress where our three top leaders are over 80 years old, where the president will be over 80 at the next election. And I think it’s time for a generational change. I’m not shy to say that. I do believe most of my colleagues feel the same way.”

Biden taking heat from his own party comes on the heels of the president's falling approval ratings. FiveThirtyEight tracks all reputable polls and finds the average. Biden started his presidency with a 53.9% approval rating that has plummeted 39.3% amid rising inflation and recession concerns. 

Phillips, who is up for reelection against Republican Tom Weiler, says the country's focus in the 2024 presidential election should be about voting in a person of character, regardless of party affiliation. 

“We cannot allow Donald Trump or one of his minions to return to the White House. For this country, we need people of principal, be them Democrats or Republicans in the White House," he said.  

Next Up

Dean Phillips
MN News

Dean Phillips says 'most' Democrats don't want Joe Biden in 2024

Phillips wants younger, more dynamic Democrats to run for president.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally stabbed in north Minneapolis Thursday night

The man was aged in his 30s.

jared fiege
MN News

Duluth man gets 8.5 years in prison for COVID relief fraud, ID theft

He was found guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Son arrested after man, 62, found shot dead in rural Minnesota cabin

Family members became concerned after they hadn't heard from the pair in several days.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Ellison won't appeal ruling tossing out abortion restrictions

The state will no longer fight the lawsuit filed in 2019.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Three charged over gunfire that struck Minneapolis homes, police precinct

The three are facing riot and firearms charges.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Results of state investigation into Two Harbors mayor released

Chris Swanson has been asked to resign from his position by city council members, twice.

U of M police
MN News

Dinkytown safety program starts Thursday: Here's what happens.

The program will be done in collaboration with multiple agencies and a city council member.

image
MN News

Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul

The search began as a welfare check.

Janesville suspects
MN News

Victim paralyzed, 29 bullets hit car in Janesville shooting

A total of 29 bullets impacted the side of the victim's car, according to the charges.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 11.58.36 AM
MN News

MN anti-abortion legislator says 'no exceptions' for child rape victims

Rep. Tony Albright (R-Prior Lake) is facing backlash after stating children who've become pregnant by rape should be denied an abortion.

Soapy fountain in downtown Minneapolis
Minnesota Life

A soap-prise was left in a downtown Minneapolis fountain

Talk about some good, clean fun!

Related

Screen Shot 2020-11-19 at 9.32.08 AM
MN Coronavirus

Watch: MN ICU nurse brings President-elect Joe Biden to tears

Turner also got emotional talking about her experience as an ICU nurse during the pandemic.

Joe Biden
MN News

Joe Biden plans to visit Minnesota next week

This will be the Democratic presidential candidate's first stop in the state during his campaign for president.

Screen Shot 2020-09-18 at 3.19.10 PM
MN News

What did Joe Biden say during his visit to Duluth?

The Democratic presidential candidate visited a union training center before giving remarks in Hermantown.

MN News

Reps. Angie Craig, Dean Phillips join calls for Trump impeachment inquiry

The president is under pressure for a phone call with Ukrainian officials.

Capitol Hill, Washington D.C.
MN News

Republican Kendall Qualls to challenge Rep. Dean Phillips in 2020

Qualls, a businessman and Army veteran, filed to run against Phillips Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-30 at 10.22.39 AM
MN News

Campaign office of Rep. Dean Phillips broken into overnight

Phillips also says people have been stealing campaign signs.

Joe Biden
WI News

President Joe Biden to speak at UW-Superior on Wednesday

The visit to Wisconsin comes a day after his State of the Union address.

Joe Biden
MN News

Joe Biden campaign hires former DFL executive in Minnesota

The new hire is part of a larger Super Tuesday strategy for the former Vice President's campaign.