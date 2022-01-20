One of Minnesota's key COVID-19 leaders is retiring

Skip to main content
Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann is retiring

Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann is retiring

Kris Ehresmann has given more than 30 years of her life to public health in Minnesota.

Minnesota Department of Health

Kris Ehresmann has given more than 30 years of her life to public health in Minnesota.

Kris Ehresmann, one of the leading voices and most recognizable faces in Minnesota's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced her retirement Thursday. 

Ehresmann, who has spent more than 30 years in public health, will retire on Feb. 2. She is currently the Minnesota Department of Health's infectious disease director, 

“Serving as the director of the infectious disease division has been one of the great honors of my life,” Ehresmann said in a statement. “Like so many people who have worked in a job they love, I have mixed feelings about saying goodbye. That said, it has been my privilege to work with an amazing team and I have every confidence I am handing the baton to the best in the business.”

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm called her a "communicator and a leader" who has helped "guide Minnesota through many difficult public health challenges." Gov. Tim Walz referred to Ehresmann as an "extraordinary public servant" who has "left a legacy that will impact our state for years to come."

Among the public health challenges Ehresmann has responded to are, of course, the COVID current pandemic, the 2017 measles outbreak in Minnesota, Ebola preparedness in 2014, and the H1N1 influenza pandemic of 2009. 

Over the past two years, Ehresmann's voice became a familiar sound to anyone who listened to the once daily — and now intermittent — COVID-19 updates broadcast on Minnesota radio and television stations. 

Ehresmann will be replaced by Emily Emerson, who is the current assistant director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division at the Minnesota Department of Health. Emerson will carry an "interim" label while MDH conducts a national search for a new director. 

Next Up

Kris Ehresmann
MN News

One of Minnesota's key COVID-19 leaders is retiring

Kris Ehresmann has given more than 30 years of her life to public health in Minnesota.

summit beach park orono
MN News

Plan to develop Orono park on hold after Daytons object

The Dayton family donated the land to the city for the park in the 1970s.

covid nurse doctor hospital wikimedia commons
MN Coronavirus

Child from Twin Cities, school staff member die from COVID

Both deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

snow
MN Weather

3 clippers will deliver snow to Minnesota through Tuesday

Clippers move through Friday night, Saturday night and again Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-20 at 10.45.51 AM
MN News

Video: Inebriated Sheriff Dave Hutchinson after high-speed crash

Hutchinson was unaware of his location and repeatedly said he wasn't driving.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 20

A Mayo Clinic data scientists believes omicron may have already peaked in parts of Minnesota, though that reality won't show up in the reported cases until at least next week.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

2 dead, 1 critical after being found unconscious in garage

The men were believed to have been drinking together and possibly using drugs.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

2 teens suspected in 20 robberies arrested after police chase

They are suspects in 23 cases in three Twin Cities counties.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin Co. Sheriff was driving 125 mph before DWI crash, files reveal

Taken together, the files provide a clearer picture of what exactly happened the morning of Dec. 8.

Pixabay - casino slot machines
MN News

Canadian man pleads guilty to sexually abusing children at MN casino

Brady John Hillis, 32, pleaded guilty two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Exchange of shoes sold online results in theft, shots fired

The victim had initially arranged to sell a pair of shoes to the suspect on an online marketplace.

plow, snowplow, snow
Minnesota Life

Michigan beats Minnesota to 'Betty Whiteout' snowplow nickname

There is one BIG difference between the Michigan and Minnesota snowplow contests.

Related

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

MN health officials say increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations 'likely'

Younger people have been getting infected, meaning they could transmit it to older, more vulnerable people.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota health leaders say state's vaccine progress better than figures suggest

Minnesota is lagging behind national vaccination rates, but MDH leaders say this is because it's holding 2nd doses in reserve.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

MN health commissioner: Further restrictions 'very possible' as crisis looms

There are more than 1,500 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

MN health officials criticize CDC change to COVID-19 testing guidelines

The MDH wants asymptomatic people who may have been exposed to get tested.

FLckr - mn state fair crowd - keithminer
MN Coronavirus

With State Fair looming, health officials offer COVID advice for large events

Crowds present a COVID risk — even if you're outdoors.

Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville.
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota Department of Health files lawsuit against Alibi Drinkery

The Lakeville bar has been in the news for defying orders.

trick-or-treating, Halloween
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Will MN ban trick-or-treating like Los Angeles County?

A state health official says it's premature to decide right now.

coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota confirms America's 1st case of Brazil P.1 COVID strain

The strain was found in a Twin Cities metro resident who recently traveled to Brazil.