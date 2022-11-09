Skip to main content
Minnesota DFL flips Senate, will take control of the Legislature

Minnesota DFL flips Senate, will take control of the Legislature

Democrats defied expectations with wins across the state Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Capitol on May 3, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Democrats defied expectations with wins across the state Tuesday.

The Minnesota DFL looks set to have retained control of the state House and gained control of Senate in Tuesday's midterm election, winning key battleground races where Republican candidates were expected to hold onto or gain power. 

“Tonight, the DFL Party defied all odds and made history by winning the Governor’s race and majorities in the state House and Senate," said DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin in a statement. "The voters of Minnesota trust DFLers because we have led with integrity during unprecedented times, and because we fought to deliver a better future for all Minnesotans." 

Pending recounts, notable midterm gains by Democrats included the Senate race in Lino Lakes, where four-term GOP Sen. Roger Chamberlain lost his reelection bid to local high school teacher Heather Gustafson. 

Chamberlain, the Senate's Assistant Majority Leader, chairs the Education and Finance Policy Committee. 

In Shakopee, Action 4 Liberty-backed Republican incumbent Rep. Erik Mortensen lost his reelection bid to Democrat Brad Tabke. 

The Minnesota DFL last held a "trifecta" of power in state government in 2013 and 2014, when state leaders legalized same-sex marriage.

Recreational, adult-use marijuana legalization is now one of the issues likely to cross the finish line under DFL-control in the upcoming term.

Protecting abortion access in the state and increasing education funding were other top issues on the midterm campaign trail.  

“Tonight’s victory belongs to House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate DFL Leader Melisa López Franzen, all of our fantastic candidates, and the organizers and activists who fought so hard for our movement," Martin said. 

In a statement Wednesday morning, Senate Republicans conceded the majority. 

"While it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate, we will continue to fight for keeping life affordable for working Minnesotans and seniors, safer communities and support for law enforcement, and more opportunities for students to be successful in the classroom and beyond," stated Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 9.53.44 PM
MN News

How did your county vote in Minnesota's gubernatorial election?

A breakdown by county of the Walz-Jensen race.

Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 11.10.24 AM
MN Property

Developer plans apartments for remote workers in Eagan

A recently-launched real estate and development firm is looking to capitalize on the demands of remote work in the multi-family housing sector.

16YOMissingBeckerCo
MN News

Appeal made to find missing teen in northern MN

The 16-year-old was last seen on Oct. 31.

Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 9.41.31 AM
MN Weird

Pic of enormous MN snapping turtle sneaking up on fish basket goes viral

Wildlife experts estimate the turtle is at least 15-year-olds.

heart monitor, hospital
WI News

Charges: WI nurse amputated patient's frostbitten foot without permission

The woman also allegedly made a comment she was going to get it taxidermied.

whiteout, snow, blizzard
MN Weather

Latest on major snowstorm, rainstorm impacts in ND, MN, WI

More than a foot of snow could fall in eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

314710879_502682885233559_7446121226861418175_n
MN News

Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen

Multiple fire departments were called to the fire in Chaska.

Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 8.27.26 AM
MN News

One dead, two injured in stolen vehicle crash near Mall of America

The vehicle was fleeing police when it crashed on an on-ramp to Interstate 494.

DSC_8595
MN News

Minnesota DFL flips Senate, will take control of the Legislature

Democrats defied expectations with wins across the state Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 2.29.34 PM
MN News

Keith Ellison set to beat Jim Schultz in close race for AG

Steve Simon was re-elected as Secretary of State and Julie Blaha declared victory in the State Auditor race.

election, vote
MN News

MN Elections 2022: Results in statewide, congressional races

All the results from Minnesota's statewide and congressional races.

CraigKistner
MN News

2022 MN Congressional races: Craig defeats Kistner in 2nd District

Here's the latest.

Related

MN Sports

DFL retakes control of Minnesota Legislature

Democrats gained seats in key state legislative districts on Tuesday and appeared to pick up enough seats to retake control of both the House and Senate, which the DFL lost in 2010.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 2.19.37 PM
MN News

What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?

It was the last debate between the pair before the Nov. 8 election.

gun-pistol-firearm-shooting-range-man-pexels
MN News

Republican leader says DFL-backed gun measures won't pass Senate

It sets up a legislative confrontation between DFLers and Republicans.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 1.58.10 PM
MN News

Obama endorses Walz in Minnesota governor’s race

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 2.29.34 PM
MN News

Keith Ellison set to beat Jim Schultz in close race for AG

Steve Simon was re-elected as Secretary of State and Julie Blaha declared victory in the State Auditor race.

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 2.29.34 PM
MN News

What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

The candidates differ greatly on the role of the AG's office.

MN News

Democrats takes control of the Minnesota House

It mirrored what happened at the national level.

MN News

Here's a look at some races that could help flip control of the Minnesota Legislature

All 201 seats are up for grabs on Tuesday.