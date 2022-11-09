Minnesota DFL flips Senate, will take control of the Legislature

The Minnesota DFL looks set to have retained control of the state House and gained control of Senate in Tuesday's midterm election, winning key battleground races where Republican candidates were expected to hold onto or gain power.

“Tonight, the DFL Party defied all odds and made history by winning the Governor’s race and majorities in the state House and Senate," said DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin in a statement. "The voters of Minnesota trust DFLers because we have led with integrity during unprecedented times, and because we fought to deliver a better future for all Minnesotans."

Pending recounts, notable midterm gains by Democrats included the Senate race in Lino Lakes, where four-term GOP Sen. Roger Chamberlain lost his reelection bid to local high school teacher Heather Gustafson.

Chamberlain, the Senate's Assistant Majority Leader, chairs the Education and Finance Policy Committee.

In Shakopee, Action 4 Liberty-backed Republican incumbent Rep. Erik Mortensen lost his reelection bid to Democrat Brad Tabke.

The Minnesota DFL last held a "trifecta" of power in state government in 2013 and 2014, when state leaders legalized same-sex marriage.

Recreational, adult-use marijuana legalization is now one of the issues likely to cross the finish line under DFL-control in the upcoming term.

Protecting abortion access in the state and increasing education funding were other top issues on the midterm campaign trail.

“Tonight’s victory belongs to House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate DFL Leader Melisa López Franzen, all of our fantastic candidates, and the organizers and activists who fought so hard for our movement," Martin said.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Senate Republicans conceded the majority.

"While it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate, we will continue to fight for keeping life affordable for working Minnesotans and seniors, safer communities and support for law enforcement, and more opportunities for students to be successful in the classroom and beyond," stated Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller.