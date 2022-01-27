Minnesota DFL to allow non-voters to participate in its caucuses

Skip to main content
The party is holding its precinct caucuses this Tuesday.

Ahead of its Tuesday precinct caucuses, the Minnesota DFL party has announced it will allow people who are unable to vote to participate.

The DFL party announced Wednesday that participation in the party’s caucus and convection process will open up to people who are not eligible to vote, including non-citizens and former felons still on parole or probation.

Ineligible voters will be able to attend caucuses, run to be delegates at conventions, run for leadership positions and vote on endorsements.

DFL party chair Ken Martin said the move would give more people the opportunity to be involved in the political process by helping to pick candidates and set Democratic priorities, even if they still cannot vote in actual elections.

“Today, I am incredibly proud to announce that Minnesotans who are Dreamers, non-citizen immigrants, and ex-felons who served their time but remain on parole or probation can now fully participate in the DFL Party caucus and convention process,” Martin said.

"The DFL Party believes strongly in a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and in re-enfranchising ex-felons who have paid their debts to society. Thanks to our historic rule change and the tremendous work of so many of our allies and partners, we are living those values by opening our caucus and convention process."

The DFL party had previously filed a lawsuit challenging a Minnesota statute that necessitated voter eligibility to participate in precinct caucuses.

In a decision earlier this month, the Minnesota Court of Appeals stated that the penalties cannot be enforced in a caucus setting because the parties themselves are in charge of enforcing caucus rules.

The party will hold its precinct caucuses Tuesday, where delegates will be elected for the local conventions that endorse party candidates. 

