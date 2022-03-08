DNR shoots moose that attacked truck, challenged motorist

Minnesota wildlife officials had to euthanize a moose after it damaged a truck and challenged another driver.

The Minnesota Department of Resources weekly conservation officer report for the Eveleth area says Conservation Office Shane Zavodnik spent time last week tracking down a "sick moose."

The DNR first received a complaint of a "stand-offish" moose that was challenging a vehicle as a motorist commuted during the early morning hours, the DNR report said. The driver eventually turned around and drove a different way to work because the moose wouldn't back down, the Duluth News Tribune says.

And the next day, the DNR got another report in the same general vicinity, according to the DNR. A logger there said he returned to his personal vehicle to find it "heavily damaged" by a moose.

According to the News Tribune, the vehicle's hood was dented and a side mirror had been ripped off. There was also damage to the grill and headline, with moose hair stuck to various broken pieces of the vehicle and moose tracks all around the truck.

Jeremy Stecker, who owns the logging operation, provided photos and video of the cow moose to the paper. The video shows the moose walking around, unphased by his logging equipment.

Wildlife officials eventually located the "sick" animal and shot it. The moose will be studied to determine what caused this "abnormal behavior," the report said.

The DNR is awaiting the results of the test, which could take a while. The tests could tell wildlife officials if the moose was suffering from a neurological disorder or if it had brainworm.