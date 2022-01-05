Minnesota driver dies after crashing into semi-truck and rolling

A 63-year-old man died after he crashed his vehicle into the back of a semi-truck and rolled on Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Leon Simpson of Canton was driving southbound on Highway 52 when he rear-ended a semi-truck in Marion Township, which is located just southeast of Rochester.

Simpson's vehicle, a Dodge Journey, then ran off the road into the median, hit the cable barrier, and rolled over. He wasn't wearing his seatbelt.

The 73-year-old Brainerd man who was driving the semi-truck was not injured, the report said.

The crash happened at 6:54 p.m. on Tuesday. The road conditions were listed as dry, the report said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.