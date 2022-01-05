Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Minnesota driver dies after crashing into semi-truck and rolling

Minnesota driver dies after crashing into semi-truck and rolling

He rear-ended the truck, went into the media and rolled.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

He rear-ended the truck, went into the media and rolled.

A 63-year-old man died after he crashed his vehicle into the back of a semi-truck and rolled on Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Leon Simpson of Canton was driving southbound on Highway 52 when he rear-ended a semi-truck in Marion Township, which is located just southeast of Rochester. 

Simpson's vehicle, a Dodge Journey, then ran off the road into the median, hit the cable barrier, and rolled over. He wasn't wearing his seatbelt. 

The 73-year-old Brainerd man who was driving the semi-truck was not injured, the report said. 

The crash happened at 6:54 p.m. on Tuesday. The road conditions were listed as dry, the report said. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota driver dies after crashing into semi-truck and rolling

He rear-ended the truck, went into the media and rolled.

mankato crash
MN News

Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash with truck on Highway 169

The crash closed the southbound lanes of the highway for hours on Tuesday.

creekside supper club
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin-style supper club opens in Minneapolis

It's among a few supper club-style restaurants that have opened or are in the works.

Lindsay Whalen
MN Gophers

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen undergoes emergency surgery

She's recovering and will not coach Thursday against Rutgers.

Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 8.44.19 AM
MN Vikings

For $300, Antonio Brown has advice for the Minnesota Vikings

A group of Vikings fans paid Brown to do a Cameo appearance.

mndot snow
MN News

High winds, blowing snow create dangerous conditions on MN roads

High winds are blowing newly fallen snow around, reducing visibility on the roadways.

modist brewing company
MN Food & Drink

Modist Brewing to require COVID vaccine or negative test

The policy goes into effect on Thursday.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Illinois bullies Gophers in return to Big Ten play

The Illini revealed a major flaw in Minnesota's 76-53 loss.

SNOW
MN Weather

Winter storm update: Dangerous travel conditions Wednesday in MN

Snow totals have been bumped up and might go even higher.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Charges: 15-year-old shot young cashier in foot, stomach

He's one of three teenagers charged in connection with the violent incident.

aitkin co republicans post
MN News

Spotlight on MN Republicans group over Jan. 6 'candlelight vigil' post

A group member took responsibility for the now-deleted post, saying it was a mistake.

Related

ambulance, crash
MN News

Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after crashing into turning semi truck's trailer

It happened early Thursday about 14 miles outside of New Ulm.

State Patrol
MN News

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

mankato crash
MN News

Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash with truck on Highway 169

The crash closed the southbound lanes of the highway for hours on Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

Man found 'hiding' after crashing truck into Mississippi River in Minneapolis

The two people in the truck were not injured, police said.

ambulance
MN News

SUV driver killed in crash with semi-truck in Dakota County

The crash happened Monday morning.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead after truck driver collides with semi stopped in traffic in St. Cloud

A St. Cloud woman who was a passenger in the straight truck died in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Semi drivers collide in fatal crash in central Minnesota

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in Cass County.