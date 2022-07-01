Skip to main content
Minnesota duo charged after 10-pound meth package sent to wrong address

Minnesota duo charged after 10-pound meth package sent to wrong address

More than 10 pounds of meth are off the street thanks to a delivery error.

More than 10 pounds of meth are off the street thanks to a delivery error.

An Elk River woman and an Osseo man have been charged following an investigation that led to the discovery of over 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

Court documents state 28-year-old Jessica M. Geraghty, of Elk River, and 24-year-old Ricardo Juaregui, of Osseo, face first-degree possession of controlled substance charges. They also face first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of the controlled substance.

The Elk River Police Department, in partnership with the Sherburne County Drug Task Force, learned that a "significant" amount of the drug had been mailed to an Elk River home, located on the 11000 block of Highland Road 5, on June 27. A concerned citizen reportedly had possession of the package after it was sent to the wrong address, according to the criminal complaint.

Police later learned that the address it was meant for was Geraghty's, who had been texting her rental property about the missing package. The complaint states the package was addressed to "Pablo Sanchez." Inside the package, authorities found about 10.13 pounds of methamphetamine.

Once police got a search warrant to do surveillance on the area, they witnessed Juaregui drive to Geraghty's home and begin to argue about the missing box.

Police removed about nine pounds of the drug, replacing it with something of the same weight, and placed the box outside the office door of the residence's complex. Inside the box was also a GPS tracker and an alarm system that would be triggered once the box was opened. 

Office management contacted Geraghty, saying they found the missing package. Later, police witnessed a car drive up with Juaregui driving. Another man was sitting in the passenger seat. According to the complaint, once Juaregui retrieved the package and attempted to leave, police boxed in his car and approached him.

Geraghty told police she was unaware of what was inside the package, and claimed the man who picked up the package was "Pablo," who she allegedly "met on a dating site 30 days ago." She also admitted to having marijuana insider her home, to which authorities found 4.95 grams of cannabis and two containers with marijuana wax inside.

Both Geraghty and Juaregui made their initial court appearances on Tuesday in Sherburne County District Court. They will make their next appearances in court on July 27. 

Next Up

SherburneCoJailDrugArrests
MN News

Duo charged after 10-pound meth package sent to wrong address

More than 10 pounds of meth are off the street thanks to a delivery error.

Screen Shot 2022-07-01 at 11.01.32 AM
Minnesota Life

Bird Rides' suburban expansion continues in Minnesota

Its scooter season in Minnesota. The latest on where you can find Bird e-scooters:

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man found dead with 'trauma to his face' in St. Paul

A man was found dead with "trauma to his face" in St. Paul after 3 a.m.

Hibbing ambulance
MN News

Boyfriend jailed after woman found dead in Hibbing

The woman was found dead on Tuesday, June 28.

ambulance
MN News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

The crash happened at a curve in the road north of Duluth.

Life Link
MN News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers

The crashes happened Thursday in Ham Lake and North Branch Township.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed on I-494 crash in Richfield

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as a 42-year-old Shakopee man.

013_kitchen
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This Seward Neighborhood gem SOLD fast!

Classic 1903 home came with modern updates

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 3.19.42 PM
MN News

All clear after evacuations from explosion, fire on U of M campus

The all clear was given around 9 p.m. Thursday.

hopkins high school
MN News

‘Terrible prank’ during tornado drill causes scare at Hopkins High School

The school principal said the incident brought armed police to the school and "understandably caused some scholars anxiety."

MNBCA - Balsimo 1
MN News

Woman admits to role in St. Paul man's gruesome murder

A 32-year-old Duluth woman has taken a plea deal in the case of a 34-year-old St. Paul man's murder.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 11.18.35 AM
MN News

'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

"Peacebunny Cottage" is now the subject of an animal cruelty investigation.

Related

meth bust
MN News

Charges: Duo caught trafficking $1M in meth from Arizona to Minnesota

It was found during a traffic stop on I-35.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 4.45.15 PM
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud meth dealer had numerous weapons. body armor

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 38, faces 12 felony-level charges.

Brandon Gardas
MN News

St. Michael standoff suspect charged, bail set at $10 million

A judge on Monday set the high bail due to "very significant concerns of public safety" regarding Brandon Gardas.

Meth
MN News

MN agents seize 6 pounds of meth trafficked into state from CA

This week's bust came after a six-month investigation.

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

Minnesota, Iowa father-son duo sentenced for US Capitol attack

The father, from Iowa, and son, from Minnesota, were sentenced on Wednesday.

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Corrections officer charged with smuggling meth into Stillwater prison

Text messages revealed plot to deliver meth to inmate.

Screen Shot 2019-03-26 at 9.16.20 PM
MN News

Huge meth seizure after raid at high-rise Minneapolis apartment

The street value of the meth is likely in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

MN News

Meth trafficked into MN leads to bust in Bloomington

A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was among three arrested.