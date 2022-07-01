Duo charged after 10-pound meth package sent to wrong address

An Elk River woman and an Osseo man have been charged following an investigation that led to the discovery of over 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

Court documents state 28-year-old Jessica M. Geraghty, of Elk River, and 24-year-old Ricardo Juaregui, of Osseo, face first-degree possession of controlled substance charges. They also face first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of the controlled substance.

The Elk River Police Department, in partnership with the Sherburne County Drug Task Force, learned that a "significant" amount of the drug had been mailed to an Elk River home, located on the 11000 block of Highland Road 5, on June 27. A concerned citizen reportedly had possession of the package after it was sent to the wrong address, according to the criminal complaint.

Police later learned that the address it was meant for was Geraghty's, who had been texting her rental property about the missing package. The complaint states the package was addressed to "Pablo Sanchez." Inside the package, authorities found about 10.13 pounds of methamphetamine.

Once police got a search warrant to do surveillance on the area, they witnessed Juaregui drive to Geraghty's home and begin to argue about the missing box.

Police removed about nine pounds of the drug, replacing it with something of the same weight, and placed the box outside the office door of the residence's complex. Inside the box was also a GPS tracker and an alarm system that would be triggered once the box was opened.

Office management contacted Geraghty, saying they found the missing package. Later, police witnessed a car drive up with Juaregui driving. Another man was sitting in the passenger seat. According to the complaint, once Juaregui retrieved the package and attempted to leave, police boxed in his car and approached him.

Geraghty told police she was unaware of what was inside the package, and claimed the man who picked up the package was "Pablo," who she allegedly "met on a dating site 30 days ago." She also admitted to having marijuana insider her home, to which authorities found 4.95 grams of cannabis and two containers with marijuana wax inside.

Both Geraghty and Juaregui made their initial court appearances on Tuesday in Sherburne County District Court. They will make their next appearances in court on July 27.