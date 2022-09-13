Minnesota DWI arrests up nearly 11% compared to 2021

The number of drivers arrested in Minnesota on suspicion of being intoxicated behind the wheel increased nearly 11% this year compared to the same timeframe in 2021.

The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports 18,251 suspects have been arrested in connection with DWI this year.

Some 1,265 of those arrests happened during an extra enforcement campaign that began Aug. 19 and extended through Labor Day, compared to 1,145 during the same period in 2021.

In the Twin Cities metro area, the Golden Valley district of the Minnesota State Patrol recorded the most arrests during the campaign with 89 drunk driving suspects taken into custody.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office recorded 35 arrests — the most of any agency in greater Minnesota during the campaign.

Among the egregious incidents caught by police was a drunk driver crashing into a home in Big Lake, and a driver in Chisago County rolling their car with a 2-year-old inside.

According to DPS, more than one in five deaths on Minnesota roads is related to drunk driving.