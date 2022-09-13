Skip to main content
Minnesota DWI arrests up nearly 11% compared to 2021

Minnesota DWI arrests up nearly 11% compared to 2021

An extra enforcement campaign by law enforcement has led to more arrests.

Pixabay

An extra enforcement campaign by law enforcement has led to more arrests.

The number of drivers arrested in Minnesota on suspicion of being intoxicated behind the wheel increased nearly 11% this year compared to the same timeframe in 2021. 

The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports 18,251 suspects have been arrested in connection with DWI this year.

Some 1,265 of those arrests happened during an extra enforcement campaign that began Aug. 19 and extended through Labor Day, compared to 1,145 during the same period in 2021.

In the Twin Cities metro area, the Golden Valley district of the Minnesota State Patrol recorded the most arrests during the campaign with 89 drunk driving suspects taken into custody. 

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office recorded 35 arrests — the most of any agency in greater Minnesota during the campaign. 

Among the egregious incidents caught by police was a drunk driver crashing into a home in Big Lake, and a driver in Chisago County rolling their car with a 2-year-old inside. 

According to DPS, more than one in five deaths on Minnesota roads is related to drunk driving. 

Next Up

Driving car wheel
MN News

Minnesota DWI arrests up nearly 11% compared to 2021

An extra enforcement campaign by law enforcement has led to more arrests.

fishing
Outdoors

Booking site says Minnesota has one of best fall fishing spots

One would think the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" would be recognized.

Andre Broussard
MN News

Hopkins man gets life for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal ODs

At least four others suffered serious bodily injuries as well.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 10.13.08 AM
Minnesota Life

Wolf reported to be acting abnormally near Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs Wolf Project gives a heads up about a wolf with "little-to-no" fear of people.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body found in Mankato near where missing man was last seen

A public appeal to find a 20-year-old man was issued at the weekend.

Broders Cucina crop
MN Food & Drink

Almost 6 months after oven fire, Broders' Cucina Italiana is slinging pizza again

The southwest Minneapolis Italian restaurant couldn't sell pizzas due to an oven fire in April.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 6.57.26 AM
MN News

Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one

Neither of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets, police say.

bethesda hospital
MN Health

MDH backs new mental health hospital in St. Paul, but has concerns

The facility would be located at the former Bethesda Hospital site, near the Minnesota Capitol building.

302717823_5926999553977268_5627380765694832089_n
MN Food & Drink

New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of Anoka

Barzini's Italiano holds a 4.9-star rating on Google.

UPS
MN Business

UPS hiring 3,300 seasonal workers in Minneapolis for the holidays

The shipping company will hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 7.34.13 PM
MN News

13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.

Other Minnesota colleges and universities were recognized.

image
MN News

Brainerd football player hospitalized after suffering serious head injury

Conner Erickson underwent surgery Friday.

Related

MN News

2,400 arrested for DWI in monthlong enforcement blitz

MN News

DWI deaths, arrests down in Minnesota

The annual late-summer enforcement campaign is yielding fewer drunken-driving arrests this year and the number of fatal crashes involving alcohol is continuing a five-year decline, state officials say. Over the past two weekends, 605 drunken drivers were arrested as part of a statewide DWI enforcement campaign. During a similar summer's-end crackdown last year, there were 1,787 arrests over three weekends culminating on Labor Day.

Car driving
MN News

Minnesota officials issue more than 17,000 speeding citations in July

Last month, 294 agencies participated in a campaign to crack down on speeding.

motorcycle
MN News

Deaths on Minnesota roads in 2021 at highest level in more than a decade

There have been a total of eight motorcyclist fatalities on Minnesota roads this year.

MN News

What happens when you're arrested for DWI? New video shows

Driving car wheel
MN News

More than 1,800 seat belt violations in 2 week crackdown 'baffles' police

The campaign ran from Sep. 19 to Sep. 30 and resulted in 1,805 seat belt citations.

MN News

Man arrested for DWI in Twin Cities twice within 7 hours

He was arrested for driving drunk in Plymouth and Eden Prairie.

MN News

Road deaths in Minnesota were up across the board in 2018

380 people died in 2018, up from 358 in 2017.