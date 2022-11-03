MN family mourns beloved pet they say was kicked during Amazon delivery

Skip to main content
Minnesota family mourns beloved pet they say was kicked during Amazon delivery

The incident happened last month at a home near Buffalo.

Jakey the Rottweiler. Courtesy of Katrina Frank.

Wright County resident Katrina Frank and her family are mourning their beloved dog Jakey, who Frank alleges was harmed during an Amazon delivery at their home last month. 

According to Frank, Jakey – a Rottweiler – and the family's other dogs were outside their home near Buffalo on Oct. 16 when an unexpected Amazon delivery arrived. 

In a Facebook post, Frank said the dogs "went over to say hi" and a woman who'd exited the passenger seat of the vehicle started screaming, prompting the male driver to get out of the car. 

Frank alleges the man "ran around to the passenger side, started throwing rocks at the dogs, and kicked and attempted to punch Jake," she wrote. "I screamed at him, he went back to his car and they left." 

In the days that followed, Frank shared updates on Facebook about Jakey's deteriorating condition. 

"Last night, Jake was very quiet, withdrawn, and refused to eat or go outside at all," Frank wrote on Oct. 18. "She laid in my closet, and yelped when I touched her stomach." 

On Wednesday, Frank shared that Jakey had been put down after continuing to show signs of health troubles, including sporadic eating, dizzy spell-like episodes, and a lethargic and depressed mood. 

According to Frank, the family reached the decision to euthanize Jakey after Frank returned home from work Tuesday to find Jakey "stumbling and falling around." She'd also had an accident on the kitchen floor. 

A veterinarian determined Jakey had suffered a ruptured mass on her liver, which Frank said occurred because the kick during the Amazon delivery caused "a slow bleed". 

Frank told Bring Me The News on Thursday that she received an offer of $5,000 from Amazon, but said she's not accepted the compensation. In a Facebook post, she called on the company to add more training for employees. 

A spokesperson for Amazon said the delivery was carried out by a woman working as a contractor for Amazon Flex. The spokesperson said Amazon looked into the incident, and the woman indicated she was scared during the encounter and her husband intervened. 

"We’re deeply saddened to hear of Jakey’s passing and we’ll continue coordinating with the family to support them as we have since this was first reported," the spokesperson said. 

Amazon confirmed the woman still delivers for the company. 

"I can't even begin to express the absolute devastation we are feeling," Frank shared Wednesday, recounting how Jakey had spent the first three years of her life as a therapy dog. 

"Love you forever, Jakey Breaky Heart," she wrote. "There'll never be another like you." 

MN family mourns beloved pet they say was kicked during Amazon delivery

