Skip to main content
Minnesota farmer gets a year in prison over loan fraud that cost USDA $435K

Minnesota farmer gets a year in prison over loan fraud that cost USDA $435K

He used soybean bushels as collateral for a government loan, but then sold them himself.

Pixabay

He used soybean bushels as collateral for a government loan, but then sold them himself.

A Minnesota farmer has been sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to repay more than $400,000 to the government for loan fraud.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced this week that Mark Engelkes, 54, of Slayton, pledged 15,641 bushels of soybeans as a collateral in order to obtain an $80,000 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Credit Corporation.

As part of that pledge, Engelkes agreed not to move or dispose of the soybeans until the loan had been paid in full, but in April 2016 the USDA learned he had removed the soybeans without approval, and sold it.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Engelkes also defaulted on additional farm loans from the USDA, causing a loss of $435,517.78.

Engelkes pleaded guilty in October 2021 of conversion of USDA CCC crops, and was sentenced to 12 months in prison and three years of supervision on Friday.

He will also have to pay the government $435,517.78 in restitution.

The federal government-owned CCC was created in 1933 and is designed to "stabilize, support, and protect farm income and prices."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

avian influenza
MN News

Minnesota up to 13 poultry flocks infected with avian influenza

It means more than 581,000 birds will be killed.

Steven Nelson
MN Vikings

Free agents left on the market present affordable options for Vikings

The Vikings could still find players of value with their limited dollars remaining.

Soybeans
MN News

MN farmer gets a year in prison over loan fraud that cost USDA $435K

He used soybean bushels as collateral for a government loan, but then sold them himself.

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 4.58.41 PM
MN News

Authorities ID man whose body was found in Apple Valley pond

The discovery was made Friday lunchtime.

police lights
MN News

Man struck, killed by driver outside Bloomington HS identified

He was on foot, picking up items that had fallen from a trailer, police said.

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 2.19.04 PM
MN News

Rescuers save kayaker stranded on partially frozen Mississippi River

The kayaker became stuck a mile south of Little Falls.

USMNT
MN Sports

US goalie suffered frostbite during World Cup qualifier in Minnesota

It was extremely cold that night in St. Paul.

fair state cocktails crop
MN Food & Drink

Award-winning brewery to become craft cocktail bar for one weekend

There will be a limited beer selection during the event.

FEMA photo flooding minnesota red river 2009 public domain
MN News

UN panel: Tools, tech exist to limit greenhouse gas emissions

“We are at a crossroads," said the panel's chair.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Wolves playoff scenarios entering final week of regular season

Minnesota needs some help to move up, but the 6 and 5 seeds are within reach.

cub donuts 1
MN Living

The most underrated donuts in the Twin Cities are at Cub Foods

Made fresh, fairly priced — and reliably delicious.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Driver hit pedestrian in Golden Valley, drove him home

The driver is believed to be a woman in her 30s with blonde hair.

Related

farming field
MN News

Minnesota farmer ordered to repay $1.4M for loan fraud

The 67-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court.

money, cash, $100
MN News

MN man charged with fraudulently obtaining $841,000 in COVID-19 PPP loans

He applied for the loans for a business that had been shut down in 2018.

Drywall
MN News

Husband and wife sentenced for fraud scheme through their drywall firm

The Annandale pair bilked an insurance company out of more than $300,000.

MN News

Minnesota man who 'died' in 2011 is arrested – alive – in Europe

He is accused of faking his death in order to get a $2 million life insurance payout.

Matthew Rupert
MN News

Illinois man gets nearly 9 years in prison for arson during riots in Minneapolis

He livestreamed himself lighting a Sprint store on fire.

MN News

Disgraced mogul Denny Hecker released from prison after 7 years

The Twin Cities car dealer magnate defrauded lenders out of millions of dollars.

MN News

Burnsville restaurant owners are facing tax fraud charges

They allegedly used zappers software to avoid sales tax.

MN News

Investigation finds 'weaknesses' in Minnesota child care fraud detection

The Office of the Legislative Auditor is calling for changes in the child care program.