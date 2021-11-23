Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Minnesota farmer ordered to repay $1.4M for loan fraud
Publish date:

Minnesota farmer ordered to repay $1.4M for loan fraud

The 67-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court.
Author:

U.S. Department of Agriculture, Flickr

The 67-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court.

In addition to serving three years probation and doing 150 hours of community service, a Minnesota farmer has been ordered to pay more than $1.4 million in restitution for loan fraud. 

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 67-year-old Robert Waldon John Anderson, of Becker, "used false and fraudulent statements" to receive five loans through the federal farm loan program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

Anderson is accused of selling bins of corn in 2018 that he was supposed to maintain as loan collateral.

Federal officials say Anderson was caught during a "spot check" in which it was discovered that bins of corn he pledged as collateral for three loans were "almost empty."

He's accused of selling the corn under a family member's name to avoid being caught, in addition to obtaining two fraudulent loans in the names of family members. For those two cases of loan fraud, Anderson never stored any grain as collateral. 

According to the DOJ news release, Anderson defrauded the USDA of $1,425,718.36. After pleading guilty, Anderson was sentenced to repay $1,403,578.40. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Justin Morneau
MN Twins

5 former Minnesota Twins are on the MLB Hall of Fame ballot

Four were staples on the 2000s teams and the other is the one that got away.

kitchen window minneapolis google street view - crop
MN Shopping

Kitchen Window reveals it will close, announces storewide sale

The premium cookware shop has been in business for more than 35 years.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 23

The latest info from the state health department.

Monoclonal antibodies
MN Coronavirus

COVID: New monoclonal antibody clinic to open in Twin Cities

Monoclonal antibody treatment can help prevent hospitalization from COVID.

hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP
MN News

Principal reveals more details about Monday fight at Hopkins High School

She revealed more details about the incident that prompted a shelter in place Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-23 at 8.46.26 AM
MN News

School board walks out amid angry scenes at meeting over racism in Prior Lake

The meeting grew tense after the board heard from multiple student speakers.

Sassy Spoon 2
MN Food & Drink

Popular gluten-free restaurant Sassy Spoon closes suddenly

It began life as a food truck before moving into a permanent space in 2015.

minnesota state fair - snelling entrance
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair's Tuesday-only flash sale offers tickets for $12

That's $2 more than the 2020 flash sale.

farming field
MN News

Minnesota farmer ordered to repay $1.4M for loan fraud

The 67-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead after truck driver collides with semi stopped in traffic in St. Cloud

A St. Cloud woman who was a passenger in the straight truck died in the crash.

Burnsville High School
MN Coronavirus

South metro district moves to distance learning to combat COVID surge

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district is dealing with high case levels and transmission.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves stifle Pelicans, win fourth straight game

The Wolves are shutting down their opponents.

Related

Pool
MN News

Maple Grove man defrauded PPP of $1.7M, used some to install pool

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court.

court gavel
MN News

Maple Grove financial adviser sentenced for $2.3M fraud scheme

The 34-year-old was sentenced to 84 months in prison.

Screen Shot 2020-05-11 at 8.30.26 AM
MN News

Human remains found by farmer ID'd as 2019 car crash victim

The 36-year-old had been missing since his vehicle was found crashed in a ditch.

riot
MN News

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to arson that destroyed business during riots

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty Sept. 25 in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

Stock market chart
MN News

Ex-council member pleads guilty to stock manipulation scheme

Mark Allen Miller pleaded guilty alongside one other man to conspiracy to commit security fraud in U.S. District Court.

cow, dairy farming, cows
MN News

Farmer fatally attacked by cow in southeastern Minnesota

The man was assisting the cow during a birthing process.

money, cash, $100
MN News

MN man charged with fraudulently obtaining $841,000 in COVID-19 PPP loans

He applied for the loans for a business that had been shut down in 2018.

Dequarn Bell
MN News

Hopkins man receives life sentence for vicious assault, holding woman captive

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty after three weeks of trial.