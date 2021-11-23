Minnesota farmer ordered to repay $1.4M for loan fraud

In addition to serving three years probation and doing 150 hours of community service, a Minnesota farmer has been ordered to pay more than $1.4 million in restitution for loan fraud.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 67-year-old Robert Waldon John Anderson, of Becker, "used false and fraudulent statements" to receive five loans through the federal farm loan program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Anderson is accused of selling bins of corn in 2018 that he was supposed to maintain as loan collateral.

Federal officials say Anderson was caught during a "spot check" in which it was discovered that bins of corn he pledged as collateral for three loans were "almost empty."

He's accused of selling the corn under a family member's name to avoid being caught, in addition to obtaining two fraudulent loans in the names of family members. For those two cases of loan fraud, Anderson never stored any grain as collateral.

According to the DOJ news release, Anderson defrauded the USDA of $1,425,718.36. After pleading guilty, Anderson was sentenced to repay $1,403,578.40.

