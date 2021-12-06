Minnesota firefighters mourn sudden death of colleague

Aaron Bidle of the Loretto Fire Department passed away suddenly Wednesday.

Loretto Fire Department

The Loretto Fire Department announced that one of its firefighters died unexpectedly at the age of 40 on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Aaron Bidle died on Wednesday from a “medical condition.”

Bidle had been with the Loretto Fire Department for 10 years. He was the father of three children, according to the post.

“Aaron was an exceptional firefighter, a great friend and coworker, a loving husband and a wonderful father of three children,” the post reads.

Bidle also worked as a nurse clinician at Allina Health.

A GoFundMe to support Bidle's family and raise money for his children's college tuitions had raised around $4,400 of its $50,000 goal as of Monday morning.

"He dedicated his life to his family and helping others thru his EMS and firefighting background," the fundraiser says. "He was his children's hero"

