Minnesota firefighters mourn sudden death of colleague
The Loretto Fire Department announced that one of its firefighters died unexpectedly at the age of 40 on Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Aaron Bidle died on Wednesday from a “medical condition.”
Bidle had been with the Loretto Fire Department for 10 years. He was the father of three children, according to the post.
“Aaron was an exceptional firefighter, a great friend and coworker, a loving husband and a wonderful father of three children,” the post reads.
Bidle also worked as a nurse clinician at Allina Health.
A GoFundMe to support Bidle's family and raise money for his children's college tuitions had raised around $4,400 of its $50,000 goal as of Monday morning.
"He dedicated his life to his family and helping others thru his EMS and firefighting background," the fundraiser says. "He was his children's hero"