Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Publish date:

Minnesota firefighters mourn sudden death of colleague

Aaron Bidle of the Loretto Fire Department passed away suddenly Wednesday.
Author:
Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 8.05.11 AM

The Loretto Fire Department announced that one of its firefighters died unexpectedly at the age of 40 on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Aaron Bidle died on Wednesday from a “medical condition.”

Bidle had been with the Loretto Fire Department for 10 years. He was the father of three children, according to the post.

“Aaron was an exceptional firefighter, a great friend and coworker, a loving husband and a wonderful father of three children,” the post reads.

Bidle also worked as a nurse clinician at Allina Health.

A GoFundMe to support Bidle's family and raise money for his children's college tuitions had raised around $4,400 of its $50,000 goal as of Monday morning. 

"He dedicated his life to his family and helping others thru his EMS and firefighting background," the fundraiser says. "He was his children's hero"

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 8.05.11 AM
MN News

Minnesota firefighters mourn sudden death of colleague

Aaron Bidle of the Loretto Fire Department passed away suddenly Wednesday.

flickr - thin ice warning - USFWS Midwest
MN News

Snowmobiler goes through the ice on lake near Duluth

Ice thickness varies greatly throughout Minnesota right now.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Here's how much snow fell during the weekend winter winter storm

The Highway 2 corridor in north-central Minnesota was the bullseye.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Roof collapses on 3 firefighters in south Minneapolis

The fire happened at a residence east of Lake Nokomis on Sunday.

Joleigha Johnson
MN News

42-year-old Minnesota woman missing since December 1

She drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

20-year-old killed in crash on icy highway during Sunday snowstorm

More than a foot of snow had fallen in the area where the crash occurred.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings fans clamor for change after latest bad loss under Mike Zimmer

The "fire Mike Zimmer" tweets are raging on Twitter again.

Tony Oliva
MN Twins

Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat are finally heading to Cooperstown

The Twins legends were elected to Baseball's Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

Tanner Morgan
MN Vikings

Report: Gophers to play in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Gophers will reportedly head to Phoenix to take on West Virginia.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Winless Lions beat Vikings on final play of game

Adam Thielen also left early with an ankle injury

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers improve to 7-0 on Willis' late 3-pointer

The Gophers earned back-to-back road victories for the first time since January 2017.

Anime NYC convention
MN News

Report: Minnesota's first Omicron case linked to 15 COVID infections at NYC anime convention

The Minnesota patient was in New York with 30 friends last month.

Related

Kyle Tibbs
MN News

Tributes, donations for Minnesota firefighter who died unexpectedly

Kyle Tibbs, 25, worked as a firefighter for the Lake Johanna Fire Department for five years.

fire, flames
MN News

1 person dead, firefighter injured in Columbia Heights fire

The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2020-09-15 at 8.59.19 AM
MN News

Walz sends Minnesota firefighters, trucks to Oregon wildfires

Minnesota will send 29 firefighters and nine trucks to help with wildfires across Oregon.

Screen Shot 2019-05-31 at 10.48.49 AM
MN News

Firefighters 'unknowingly at great risk' of 'very rapidly growing fire'

There was more than a thousand gallons of fuel in in the garage that caught fire.

Thomas Harrigan
MN News

2 arrested in case of murdered St. Paul firefighter

Thomas Harrigan was shot in his home on Sept. 2.

Puppy rescue in Plymouth.
Minnesota Life

Plymouth firefighters save puppy who got himself trapped in a ceiling

"Big or small, those in need can count on the Plymouth Fire Department for help."

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 9.13.28 AM
MN News

Tributes after sudden death of Robbinsdale football coach

Andrew Ariegwe, 27, was a football coach at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Roof collapses on 3 firefighters in south Minneapolis

The fire happened at a residence east of Lake Nokomis on Sunday.