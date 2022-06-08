Minnesota frontline workers can now apply for 'hero pay'

Frontline workers in Minnesota now have the opportunity to get their "hero pay," as applications can be submitted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

In April, Gov. Tim Walz signed the frontline worker pay bill into law, splitting $500 million between applicants who meet the requirements. The bill was approved following negotiations between the DFL and GOP to recognize those who worked the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic peacetime emergency the past two years.

Applications will be accepted for 45 days, according to the state.

Those applying must have been employed at least 120 hours in one state frontline sector of work or more from March 15, 2020 to June 30, 2021. That includes the following list of jobs:

Building services, including maintenance, janitorial and security

Child care

Courts and corrections

Emergency responders

Food service, including production, processing, preparation, sales and delivery

Ground and air transportation services

Health care

Long-term care and home care

Manufacturing

Public health, social service and regulatory service

Public transit

Retail, including sales, fulfillment, distribution and delivery

Schools, including charter schools, state schools and higher education

Temporary shelters and hotels

Vocational rehabilitation

In April, state legislators estimated around 667,000 Minnesotans will be eligible. The payouts will start at $750, however, that could adjust depending on how many people apply for the credit. Minnesota workers will receive no more than $1,500, Bring Me The News reported earlier this year.

Payments are expected to be delivered by the early fall, but that depends on how quickly the processing of applications will take.

For those who are denied, there is a 15-day window to submit an appeal on the decision.

State law also requires employers with eligible employees to notify workers of the opportunity to sign up for the bonus check by June 23.

For more information and the link to apply for frontline worker pay, click here.