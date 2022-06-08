Skip to main content
Minnesota frontline workers can now apply for 'hero pay'

Minnesota frontline workers can now apply for 'hero pay'

State legislators estimate around 667,000 Minnesotans will be eligible for the frontline worker pay.

Pexels

State legislators estimate around 667,000 Minnesotans will be eligible for the frontline worker pay.

Frontline workers in Minnesota now have the opportunity to get their "hero pay," as applications can be submitted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

In April, Gov. Tim Walz signed the frontline worker pay bill into law, splitting $500 million between applicants who meet the requirements. The bill was approved following negotiations between the DFL and GOP to recognize those who worked the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic peacetime emergency the past two years.

Applications will be accepted for 45 days, according to the state.

Those applying must have been employed at least 120 hours in one state frontline sector of work or more from March 15, 2020 to June 30, 2021. That includes the following list of jobs:

  • Building services, including maintenance, janitorial and security
  • Child care
  • Courts and corrections
  • Emergency responders
  • Food service, including production, processing, preparation, sales and delivery
  • Ground and air transportation services
  • Health care
  • Long-term care and home care
  • Manufacturing
  • Public health, social service and regulatory service
  • Public transit
  • Retail, including sales, fulfillment, distribution and delivery
  • Schools, including charter schools, state schools and higher education
  • Temporary shelters and hotels
  • Vocational rehabilitation

In April, state legislators estimated around 667,000 Minnesotans will be eligible. The payouts will start at $750, however, that could adjust depending on how many people apply for the credit. Minnesota workers will receive no more than $1,500, Bring Me The News reported earlier this year.

Payments are expected to be delivered by the early fall, but that depends on how quickly the processing of applications will take. 

For those who are denied, there is a 15-day window to submit an appeal on the decision.

State law also requires employers with eligible employees to notify workers of the opportunity to sign up for the bonus check by June 23.

For more information and the link to apply for frontline worker pay, click here.

Next Up

pexels bar face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota frontline workers can now apply for 'hero pay'

State legislators estimate around 667,000 Minnesotans will be eligible for the frontline worker pay.

Green hydrogen
MN News

CenterPoint Energy testing green hydrogen at Minneapolis plant

The pilot project transforms municipal water into a zero-carbon energy source.

image
MN Travel

Viking Cruises to voyage from Duluth to Antartica on 71-day world cruise

Fares start at $49,995.

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

Drive-Thru_ Taco Bell Defy - 3
MN Weird

Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet

*Checks headline for SEO keywords*

Ramsey County Fair
Minnesota Life

Ramsey County Fair 2022 officially canceled

It's the third year in a row it's been canceled, though the previous two cancelations were due to COVID-19.

Douglas Uhde
WI News

Man accused of killing retired judge in Wisconsin dies in hospital

Douglas Uhde, 56, had been in critical condition after shooting himself during police negotiations.

image
Minnesota Life

Free admission to all MN state parks on Saturday

Saturday is one of four "Free Park Days" a year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Body of missing U of M student recovered from Mississippi River

Abdi Ali had been missing since June 1.

Renaissance Festival
MN News

Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

Carr Hagerman stood accused of raping a photographer in 2017.

A tall glass of water with ice.
MN News

New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online dashboard to keep track of PFAS.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 2.37.31 PM
WI News

Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

People are advised to not approach the animals, which are not considered dangerous but might bite.

Related

frontline worker pay covid
MN Coronavirus

Here's what's going on with the $250M frontline worker pandemic bonus pay

Minnesota lawmakers can't agree on what to do.

State Capitol.
MN News

DFL and GOP come to agreement on UI, frontline worker bonuses

It follows months of negotiations over topping up the state's unemployment insurance

dr. michael osterholm
MN Coronavirus

Relief fund will support families of healthcare workers who died of COVID-19

Dr. Michael Osterholm has partnered with the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation to launch the Frontline Families Fund.

coronavirus, covid-19, drive-thru testing
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Lawmakers set to pass workers compensation for frontline staff

It'll make it easier for healthcare workers and first responders to get compensation for COVID-19.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Walz, frontline workers to address Minnesotans Monday afternoon

The state's health care systems are getting stretched "dangerously" thin.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

MDH looks to ramp up essential worker vaccines in SW Minnesota

The two events are part of the state's effort to vaccinate frontline workers, including those in food processing and agriculture.

Pexels smartphone use app
MN Health

MN residents can now access their COVID vaccine record in an app

The state's Department of Health unveiled the new option Wednesday.

soybean farmer featured image
Sponsored Story

Minnesota soybean farmers Stepping Up for health care frontline workers

From farm to frontline, Minnesota farmers showcasing versatility, benefits of soy through statewide campaign