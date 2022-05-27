Minnesota gets cut of Ford settlement over misleading ads

Minnesota will get a $320,000 cut of a multi-state $19.2 million settlement with Ford Motor Company, which was sued over misleading advertising for two of its vehicles.

The office of Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday that he had joined the settlement along with 40 other states and territories. The settlement, which centers on Ford’s 2013–14 C-Max hybrids and 2011–15 Super Duty pickup trucks, will see Minnesota receive $319,740.

According to Ellison's office, Ford misrepresented how far the C-Max could go on one tank of gas and falsely marketed that driving style wouldn't impact gas mileage. The company also falsely claimed the car had “superior” mileage to other hybrids.

And the Super Duty, which is primarily used by consumers hauling heavy loads, was falsely marketed as having a higher maximum payload than it did for most consumers.

Ford advertised its payload based on a hypothetical configuration that didn’t involve a spare wheel, tire and jack and center flow console. But while Ford advertised this model to all consumers, it was only available to fleet consumers, the settlement states.

"With the recent spike in gas prices, Minnesotans place more importance than ever on the fuel efficiency of their vehicles, because it helps them afford their lives,” Ellison said in a statement.

“Minnesota consumers trusted Ford to honestly represent their vehicles’ fuel efficiency. Instead, Ford used fuzzy math to make their hybrid cars appear more fuel-efficient in real-world driving conditions, and to make their trucks appear capable of hauling more than possible."